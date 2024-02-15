Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Iberian Network Planner!

About role itself:

The Iberian Network Planner is responsible for implementing and supervising the strategic and tactic drivers for the Operations, Dealers & Jobbers and Commercial Development organizations. It’s a key position in the Commercial Development organization, and it is one of the main pillars that actively supports and influences BP assets optimization. It is also accountable for the development of coordinated approaches to network planning across Commercial Development (common tools, systems, and approaches) to improve standardization, simplification, and efficiency.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for managing and developing the strategic & tactic planning for the Iberian Mobility & Convenience (M&C) portfolio, by providing support to the Commercial Development and Operations Managers and their teams during the Capital Value Process (CVP), using GIAAPs guidelines and Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM) to appraise economic viability of the projects.

Close contact with different stakeholders from all areas (Ops, Pricing, Finance, Legal, Taxes, Supply, Refinery etc.) to identify correct assumptions, risks and threats of the projects that will be included in the decision maker documents (ATNs/EFMs/SFMs etc.).

Development and maintenance of the investment models (DCF) to assess the profitability of the retail network.

Support and maintain the development of databases, including macro & micro economic data, competitor ́s retail info, market structure ratios, and carrying out activities to check, update, and improve the accuracy of the information to be used for trading area analysis.

Support on the coordination and alignment of the planning and performance activities of the Commercial development business in the monthly forecasts and 5-year plan processes.

Support on the development and optimization of the existing BP Retail network in Iberia through the Coordination of the Post Projects appraisal (PPAs) and Network improvement plans.

Education:

Degree-level qualification (preferably Economics/Business Administration or similar).

Sophisticated level of Spanish and English languages is mandatory. Portuguese language is desirable in addition

Experience

5-years Retail experience (Assets, Operations, Pricing and/or Finance).

Proven understanding of efficient modelling standards, procedures, and processes (CVP, GIAAPs, EEM).

Market knowledge of Spain and Portugal desirable.

Project Management and/or Trade Area Analysis experience desirable.

Skills & Competencies

Performance:

Performance driven and bias for action.

Strong Performance Management.

Strong attention to detail/follow up.

Robust numerical and analytical skills with deep knowledge of Key Performance Indicators.

Business knowledge:

Retail standards, procedures, and processes.

Market information and Competitor’s insights for Spain and Portugal.

Excellent understanding of Capital Value process.

Project Management:

Project lead: Leading, Planning and organizing

Ability to always challenge/verify progress/issues.

Change Management: Ability to understand and respond to changing business demands.

Interpersonal Skills:

Team working skills, with well proven track record to work effectively in cross-functional teams but also be able to work as self-starter.

Influence, assertiveness, and ability to empower others and work effectively in a multi-disciplined project team.

Outstanding friendliness. Dedication, Positive attitude.

High personal impact and well-developed influencing skills.

Communication:

Ability to communicate at different business levels all through the organization.

Good interpersonal skills in the three languages, both verbal and written.

HSSE: HSSE awareness and ability to mentor people regarding HSSE issues.

IT: Very good command of Microsoft Office tools, and Management Information tools.

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.