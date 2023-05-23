Identity Access Management Specialist

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Key Accountabilities

The Business Entitlement Engineering team are a team of security technology experts providing core engineering capabilities in access design, build, testing, operation, and ongoing innovations space. You will need to address business challenges and deliver secure access and authorization to protect bp applications.



What you will do

The Information Security specialists will be responsible for providing security solutions that protect bp’s applications from unauthorized access and also adhere to strict compliance standards and audit requirements.



Primary Accountabilities Review sophisticated bp business processes and requirements with a governance approach Build, develop and lead entitlement developments, improvement and engineering based on bp and industry best practices and standards. A leader with an innovative approach who constantly looks to share their visions with the team. Explore and support continuous improvements to ensure solutions bring value to bp. An experienced agile delivery squad member able to interact directly with the customer, development teams, business product owners and 3rd party vendors.

Team: collaborate within the Developer and Identity platforms team, specifically in the identity space ensuring that all best practises are deployed across all work and ensure they are aligned across the team.

Relationships: build and develop relationships across the business, within the digital Innovation and Engineering organisation and across supplier and software vendors working with bp to bring outstanding knowledge across all stakeholders.

Technology: constantly looking to work with and bring in new technology, develop new ways of working which are innovative, ensuring outstanding efficiency.

Safety and Compliance: consistently adhering to bp standards and compliance requirements to ensure all bp application are protected to the highest level.



What You Will Bring

Bachelor’s degree level education

Salesforce certifications

5-10 years, with a minimum of 4 years of relevant experience.

Good solid understanding of the Salesforce platform

Experience in delivering at least one of; RBAC/PBAC/ABAC concepts across multiple applications including Salesforce

Good solid understanding of Agile and Waterfall delivery methodologies having worked to deliver across both methods.

Working knowledge of complex Identify & Access Management process and designs.

Good understanding of entitlement-based security knowledge of the Salesforce solution

Knowledge of Identity Governance and Assurance solutions e.g. Saviynt

Good understanding Audit and Compliance controls in the identity area

Experience in medium/large-scale project implementation cycles

Great teammate who is willing to speak up and share what they have learnt.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Positive social skills, including the ability to establish and maintain good working collaborations.

Strong in documentation, process analysis and design, requirement gathering and impact analysis



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM) Operations, Salesforce Configuration



