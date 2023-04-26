Identity Access Management Specialist (Salesforce)

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Key Accountabilities
The Business Entitlement Engineering team are a team of security technology experts providing core engineering capabilities in access design, build, testing, operation, and ongoing innovations space. You will need to address business challenges and deliver secure access and authorization to protect bp applications.
What you will do
The Information Security specialists will be responsible for providing security solutions that protect bp’s applications from unauthorized access and also adhere to strict compliance standards and audit requirements.
Primary Accountabilities