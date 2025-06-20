Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
The Identity and Access Management Engineer works as a practitioner with some application expertise and knowledge of financial/trading business. The candidate should bring knowledge of the use of IAM systems to support the controls and processes required within a financially regulated environment. IAM controls are key to the ability of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) to operate as well as the prevention of risk to bp.
The role requires someone who is familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.
Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.