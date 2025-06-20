Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Identity and Access Management Engineer works as a practitioner with some application expertise and knowledge of financial/trading business. The candidate should bring knowledge of the use of IAM systems to support the controls and processes required within a financially regulated environment. IAM controls are key to the ability of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) to operate as well as the prevention of risk to bp.

The role requires someone who is familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of a team developing and maintaining IAM capability for Trading & Shipping in support of the financial and risk policies and controls.

Work with key team members to understand business priorities and requirements in support of a managed backlog of work.

Work with vendors providing relevant market solutions to deliver secure IAM management based on the appropriate technology platform.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

+2 years hands-on experience configuring IAM systems, preferably with experience of RSA’s Identity Governance & Lifecycle.

Hands-on experience of operating in a server-based architecture, e.g. UNIX, Linux.

Experience of working with RDBMS (e.g. Oracle, SQL)

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and collaborators up to senior executive level.

Good knowledge of IAM and security principles as applicable to financial business.

Desirable criteria

Experience in a financial business environment (e.g. trading), preferably within the energy sector

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



