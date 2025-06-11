Image Project Lead - East Coast

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Image Program Manager will lead and manage BP’s East of the Rockies Retain JOI jobber program and all image projects for New Jersey and New York Direct channels of trade. The role drives all project phases of BP’s image initiatives and refreshes supporting multiple brand offers and channels of trade. This position will provide an opportunity to collaborate across the Sales & Marketing teams and Functions; Sales, Marketing Offer Development, Procurement, GBS,

Finance, third party contractors and Retail Strategy.



Manag e programs and projects within budget, schedule, and BP’s P2P protocols

Assist internal sales team and customer s with image estimates for Retain JOI projects.

Review and track customer completion of contracted image investments.

Review and process customer image fund settlements.

Lead all Capex, Revex and Incentive image projects in NJ and NY.

Measure project performance using BP systems, tools and techniques

Complete status meeting s and reports .

Lead and manage the expectations of internal and external customers .

Lead contractor safety culture in the field, CoW compliance, safety observations and near miss reporting .

Establish and lead key image and upgrade programs initiated in the offer development team.

Lead brand/image project management of site - level programs including internal/external image rollouts , lighting, signage, designated infrastructure upgrades, the development and assurance of relevant KPIs, fulfilment, and the measurement internal and external customer satisfaction.

Embed and develop BP’s safety culture into supply chain and ensure delivered results meet customer requirements.

Develop continuous improvement process for brand conversion and imaging activities.

Enforce brand visual standards for all Fuels North America branded retail sites through challenging image activities to be compliant.

P rovide expert knowledge and guide the Sales and Marketing team in assessing risk as new projects and brand initiatives are developed, including assurance of risk identification and the development of risk mitigation strategies.

Work in close partnership with Sales and Marketing and prov ide ongoing image oversight, support and guidance throughout the life cycle of the program .

Manage and maintain strong working relationships with internal collaborators: Maintenance, Real Estate, Sales, Logistics, Marketing, Legal and Remediation Management to promote overall retail compliance.

Bachelor's Degree

Project Management Professional ( PMP ) Accreditation and US Green Building Council LEED Certification desirable .

Working knowledge of OSHA, internal engineering standards, experience in third party contractor vetting and API 1646 required.

required. Demonstrated experience in control of work process and leadership required.

Minimum of 10 + years of project and/or vendor relationship management experience required.

Retail facility operations experience and understanding of retail fuelling systems; ( 3 - 5 ) years of experience .

Proven track record of leading, coaching and developing teams to delivering excellence

Solid experience in managing multiple external/third party vendors .

Demonstrable ability to proactively engage, manage and build strong working relationships with the business .

A strong bias for action, self- starter that can get going quickly, and who has the drive and determination to see things - A strong bias for action, self through to completion .

through to completion Strong influencing skills and recognised agent for change .

Strong verbal and written communication skills .

• Significant expertise in de veloping HSSE programs and driving process improvements .

• Knowledge of risk assessment and management .

• Strong understanding of OMS or equivalent Operating Management Systems .

• Abil ity to set vision and strategy .

• Capability to motivate and influence others .

• Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically .

• Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organisation and effectively building trust, support and commitment .

• Ability to make tough decisions and speak out .

• Ability to listen carefully and consider diverse perspectives .

• Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge .

• Proven track record in setting expectations and delivering high standards of HSSE performance .



Embraces and actively incorporates BP’s Values and Behaviours (Safety, Respect, Courage, Excellence, One Team)

Standout colleague with the ability to develop effective relationships within a team and influence others.

Strong focus on performance delivery; results oriented.

Ability to manage difficult situations and conversations.



Accredited PMP Preferred

Experience in emergency response and incident investigation

Good understanding of Integrity Management; Control of Work principles and controls; Emergency Response/Crisis

Management; Incident Management & Investigation

Demonstrates clear understanding of the business context of the company and the BU. Displays awareness of the broader

impact of actions on colleagues, community, and environment

Has the necessary technical knowledge and expertise to understand all the requirements to meet industry, BP, legal and compliance standards.

Can identify and manage opportunities for Continuous Improvement in process and quality.



Up to 6 0 % ​

This position is fully remote



