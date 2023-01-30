Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

About the Role:

Retail is a pillar of bp’s global strategy and is a growing segment of the business. This role is part of the Mobility & Convenience organization and works in the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO, operates sites throughout the United States through franchise, dealer, Multi-Site Contract Operator (MSCO), and Company Owned Company Operator (COCO) channels of trade. We deliver convenience and a phenomenal experience to our guest through the ampm and Thorntons brands.

The Impact Planning Coordinator supports the Operations Programs and Technology Manager in the areas of Impact Planning, Communication, Operational Excellence, Safety and Compliance. They are responsible for facilitating strategies and processes to promote improved operational efficiencies and communications throughout the organization

Key Responsibilities:

§ Leads weekly communication, follow-up with content owners, and distribute materials and documents across the organization

§ Works with Operations Programs and Technology Manager and Senior Corporate Communications Manager to streamline interpersonal communication and planning

§ Guides cross-functional partners in partnership manager through the Impact Planning process, collaborating on:

Completion of forms and process

Allocation of resources

Project timeline planning

POC, alpha and beta testing timelines

Rollout planning and communication

Urgent business need rollouts

Project closure reviews, when applicable

§ Maintains database of initiatives that have an overall impact to labor, profit, and operational process throughout the company

§ Maintains Impact Planning documents and process flow documentation

§ Coordinates & schedules the logistics for legal seminars, off-site training and other Operations meetings

§ Prepares for seminars by printing documents, respective materials, etc.

§ Supports manager in all administrative activity related to strategic and tactical projects being developed

§ Runs cross-functional team status and closure reporting for large projects, such as:

New Store Activity

New Company Initiatives

Cross-Functional Team Projects

Operational Projects

§ Partners with project owners to plan, develop and communicate safety and compliance changes or improvements

Job Requirements:

Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Retail Operations, Planning, analytics and/or Project Management

Works well autonomously with a strong bias for action and excellence

Takes initiatives to improve outcomes, challenges the norm

Comfortable with ambiguity and crafting new initiatives

Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Strong administrative and Project Management skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties in a discreet manner

High degree of integrity and understanding of guest service

Ability to balance multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in conjunction with day-to-day activities and prioritize.

Strong attention to detail

Self-motivated and comfortable in a busy work environment

Ability to learn new details of a job function quickly and independently

