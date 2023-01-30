Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Impact Planning Coordinator

Impact Planning Coordinator

Impact Planning Coordinator

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144980BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

X

About the Role:

Retail is a pillar of bp’s global strategy and is a growing segment of the business. This role is part of the Mobility & Convenience organization and works in the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO, operates sites throughout the United States through franchise, dealer, Multi-Site Contract Operator (MSCO), and Company Owned Company Operator (COCO) channels of trade. We deliver convenience and a phenomenal experience to our guest through the ampm and Thorntons brands.

The Impact Planning Coordinator supports the Operations Programs and Technology Manager in the areas of Impact Planning, Communication, Operational Excellence, Safety and Compliance. They are responsible for facilitating strategies and processes to promote improved operational efficiencies and communications throughout the organization

Key Responsibilities:

§ Leads weekly communication, follow-up with content owners, and distribute materials and documents across the organization

§ Works with Operations Programs and Technology Manager and Senior Corporate Communications Manager to streamline interpersonal communication and planning

§ Guides cross-functional partners in partnership manager through the Impact Planning process, collaborating on:

  • Completion of forms and process
  • Allocation of resources
  • Project timeline planning
  • POC, alpha and beta testing timelines
  • Rollout planning and communication
  • Urgent business need rollouts
  • Project closure reviews, when applicable

§ Maintains database of initiatives that have an overall impact to labor, profit, and operational process throughout the company

§ Maintains Impact Planning documents and process flow documentation

§ Coordinates & schedules the logistics for legal seminars, off-site training and other Operations meetings

§ Prepares for seminars by printing documents, respective materials, etc.

§ Supports manager in all administrative activity related to strategic and tactical projects being developed

§ Runs cross-functional team status and closure reporting for large projects, such as:

  • New Store Activity
  • New Company Initiatives
  • Cross-Functional Team Projects
  • Operational Projects

§ Partners with project owners to plan, develop and communicate safety and compliance changes or improvements

Job Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Retail Operations, Planning, analytics and/or Project Management
  • Works well autonomously with a strong bias for action and excellence
  • Takes initiatives to improve outcomes, challenges the norm
  • Comfortable with ambiguity and crafting new initiatives
  • Effective oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.
  • Strong administrative and Project Management skills
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality and perform duties in a discreet manner
  • High degree of integrity and understanding of guest service
  • Ability to balance multiple tasks and projects simultaneously in conjunction with day-to-day activities and prioritize.
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Self-motivated and comfortable in a busy work environment
  • Ability to learn new details of a job function quickly and independently

#ROO

Apply Search all jobs at bp