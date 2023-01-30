X
Retail is a pillar of bp’s global strategy and is a growing segment of the business. This role is part of the Mobility & Convenience organization and works in the Retail Operating Organization (ROO). The ROO, operates sites throughout the United States through franchise, dealer, Multi-Site Contract Operator (MSCO), and Company Owned Company Operator (COCO) channels of trade. We deliver convenience and a phenomenal experience to our guest through the ampm and Thorntons brands.
The Impact Planning Coordinator supports the Operations Programs and Technology Manager in the areas of Impact Planning, Communication, Operational Excellence, Safety and Compliance. They are responsible for facilitating strategies and processes to promote improved operational efficiencies and communications throughout the organization
§ Leads weekly communication, follow-up with content owners, and distribute materials and documents across the organization
§ Works with Operations Programs and Technology Manager and Senior Corporate Communications Manager to streamline interpersonal communication and planning
§ Guides cross-functional partners in partnership manager through the Impact Planning process, collaborating on:
§ Maintains database of initiatives that have an overall impact to labor, profit, and operational process throughout the company
§ Maintains Impact Planning documents and process flow documentation
§ Coordinates & schedules the logistics for legal seminars, off-site training and other Operations meetings
§ Prepares for seminars by printing documents, respective materials, etc.
§ Supports manager in all administrative activity related to strategic and tactical projects being developed
§ Runs cross-functional team status and closure reporting for large projects, such as:
§ Partners with project owners to plan, develop and communicate safety and compliance changes or improvements