Implementation Specialist

Job summary

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:

How can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S

How can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today

What do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape

Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, focused on analysing and using innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.

We do this through close collaboration with our business stakeholders (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally). Vista maintains a solution-agnostic approach when it comes to solving a business challenge/opportunity; we are passionate about the problem, and the complete suitability of the solution, but not the specific technology or path to delivery (ie. via internal build or external buy).

Within Vista, the Implementation function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. Working hand-in-glove with the Engagement function, the digital project managers in the Implementation function are to ensure all deliverables for a project are completed and handed over timely, in-spec, on-budget, and aligns with business goals.

These projects can either be delivered through 3rd party solution providers, or via internal prototyping squad (with product manager from Vista and technical resources from I&E).

Key accountabilities:

Work in pairs with innovation originators from the Engagement function to see through opportunities’ Assessment and Implementation stages

Support the project team in bridging the gap between business stakeholders and the extended technical team, interpreting business requirements into understandable development deliverables and functionality achievements

A documentation and visualization master - collaborate with wider teams to craft, develop and ultimately take ownership over transparent, clear, and trackable digital project plans that cover all involved workstreams and their dependencies (technical, business, functional). Ability to preempt the high-level sequential and dependent technical activities involved in implementing digital projects (eg. software integration, software development, solution scale-up)

Develop support documentation including requirement specifications and risk logs

Responsible for the details of project execution by ensuring timely, on-spec delivery of project against plan

Take a proactive and resourceful approach, understanding the bp I&E digital ecosystem to unlock each of the delivery steps while managing dependencies along the way

Support project team in establishing clear acceptance criteria to which the delivery team will be held accountable for

Assign tasks and deadlines to wider project team and instill a sense of urgency to drive delivery

Manage product scope and be able to challenge/defend scope with both internal and external partners when necessary

Ability to connect both apparent and unapparent dependencies across myriad of workstream activities.

Early identification and escalation of potential roadblocks, proactive in solution-finding to de-bottleneck challenges

Manage frequent and succinct updates with both internal and external stakeholders at various levels

Assess and evaluate post-implementation success and key takeaways

Support or directly drive post-implementation (internal) customer-support activities (eg. training and onboarding, roadmap improvement, feedback and impact measurement)

Essential education:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or relevant field

Essential experience and job requirements:

Proven work experience as a digital project manager or certified Scrum Master

Solid technical background with prior working experience as a Business Analyst in product teams

Experienced in digital product development and delivery assurance processes (e.g. information risk assessment, data assurance, architecture review, penetration test, UAT, etc.)

Good understanding between functional and non-functional requirements of a digital project

Solid proficiency in product management tools (ie. Azure DevOps, Jira, Atlanssian)

Good understanding of feasibility analysis of software projects

Outstanding time-management and organizational skills, ability to multi-task and prioritize across portfolio projects

Attention to detail, whilst able to simplify complex workflows

Effective in working with multi-functional teams and able to deliver through others

Desirable criteria:

Prior experience in tech consultancy

Experience working in both corporate and high-growth startup environments

Good understanding of the trading/fintech/energy industries

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!