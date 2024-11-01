Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

BP manufactures and markets lubricants through the Castrol brand, technology and relationships. Castrol is the pioneer of liquid engineering by developing the world's most advanced engine oils and fluids to keep the world moving. Our people are integral to our success. At Castrol, we promote a broad, diverse and high-performance culture in which every individual can grow and perform to the very best of their capabilities.

The Import & Export Specialist will be accountable for the end-to-end delivery process of all import and export orders. This includes cross functionally working with the operations team including inland carriers, freight forwarders, shipping sites, and manufacturing sites, while solving a broad variety of problems related to the day-to-day delivery that frequently have a medium to high degree of complexity.

Active key contributor and/or lead for strategic supply chain initiatives in the region, embedding strategic solutions to support the servicing of all sales channels, and supporting the South America (SA) & Brazil team in embedding and aligning with the Operation Management System Framework.

Key accountabilities

Operational Delivery: End to end order fulfilment of bulk or dry cargo of raw materials and finished goods. Work collaboratively with the Global Business Service Center to ensure order fulfilment, allocation of orders by distribution channel and/or/country, scheduling of loads, contact with freight forwarding, warehouses & carriers to increase invoicing.

Monitors monthly entry of orders and upon receiving: Reviews quantities, plant allocation, and flags all issues. Resolve issues and responds with solutions regarding deliveries/sales orders from customers to avoid service impact. Provide support to the International Logs Specialist when needed.

Supporting and ensuring 100% compliance for the entire export and delivery process. Including documentation Auditing (Bill of Lading, packing list, Certificate of Analysis, Certificate of Origin and container checklist ensuring accurate loading, as needed).

Support Finance (or correlated areas) with the submission of documents to make payments (Import) and collections (Export), as well as financial reconciliations of advanced payments vs. import expenses, keeping accurate and updated records.

Resolving issues affecting the delivery of an order. Support customer complaint management within the supply chain; work with planning, ensuring and reporting on delivery, replenishment, demand, and customer related issues. Supervise and support all efforts of third-party operations to ensure delivery.

Identifies ways to optimize the performance of current operations through analysis, continuous improvement and development of new techniques. Support key projects for the SA & Brazil Team with cost simulation and I&E inputs for internal processes.

Provides support to the customer complaint resolution process related to any issues with delivery or import & export process.

Develop, prepare and share operational metrics to ensure accurate visibility, awareness and insight to main stakeholders.

Essential Education, Experience & Skills

Bachelors´ degree in operations management, engineering, business, or equivalent business related field.

3 to 5 years of experience in supply chain and/or logistics.

Knowledge of import & export operations preferably within Latin American markets.

Excellent command of English is a must, Spanish will be a plus

Ability to engage with international Distributors

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Self-starter and team player with a relentless drive and determination to see complex opportunities and issues through to the simplest solution and take initiative

Strong problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills including organization and prioritizing short term demands

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and ensuring effective processes and procedures

Strong influencing ability to build consensus and engagement across functions and with key stakeholders

Ability to work strategically and operationally

We provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.