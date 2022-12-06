Job summary

Position Summary:

The Incident Investigation & Learning Advisor plays a key role at the Toledo Refinery by overseeing the Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) incident investigation and learning from external incident processes. The position has direct supervision of the site Incident Information Analyst and is a supporting member of the refinery Extended Leadership Team. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is encouraged to close in late 2022. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Health, Safety, and Environmental incident investigation subject matter expert.

Lead HSSE incident investigation teams to determine root cause(s).

Provide direct supervision of Incident Information Analyst including oversight of site incident data management system (IRIS).

Provide coaching/mentoring of the refinery pool of trained/certified HSE incident investigators.

Communicate lessons learned and corrective actions from HSE incident investigations to the refinery workforce.

Work with all levels of BP-Husky employees, contractors, governmental BP representatives throughout the company.

Track open HSE incident investigations through completion.

Provide training to refinery front line leaders on root cause analysis methods.

Maintain necessary resources to keep the refinery pool of trained HSE incident investigators adequately staffed.

Responsible for managing the refinery learning from external incidents process including: gathering external learnings, determining applicability, ensuring review by the appropriate refinery Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) to identify response, allocation of actions, and monitoring/recording of the response.

Facilitate the Toledo Refinery Learning Forum Committee.

Ensure prompt and accurate severity determinations for significant HSE incidents and near misses.

Perform periodic analysis and trending of refinery HSE incident and near miss data to help identify and resolve systemic issues.

Education:

Required: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or HSSE related discipline

Experience:

Required: Minimum Seven (7) years refining or petrochemical industry experience

Preferred: Prior Incident Investigation experience

Required Skills / Competencies:

Competencies:

Skills:

Multitask while performing job tasks, without being distracted

Maintain safety while pursuing timely investigations

Coordinate resources to appropriately support investigations

Produce timely reports of investigation findings, corrective actions.

Certifications / Licenses:

Required: Achievement of level I and II internal BP root cause analysis certifications within 12 months of entering the role.

Preferred: Existing BP root cause analysis certification or previous experience with root cause analysis or incident investigation techniques a plus.

