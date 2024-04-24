Incident Response Lead (SOC/CERT)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

The incident response team is 24x7x365 and has team members in London, Houston and Singapore. The IR team sits within Cyber Defense and responds to digital security incidents globally for bp. The IR team is comprised of the SOC and the CERT.

The Security Operations Center (SOC) is responsible for supervising and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and raising serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in bp. The CERT conducts longer term technical investigations through digital forensics and other advanced techniques. The candidate must be knowledgeable about the business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.

This is a hybrid SOC/CERT Role. As an Operational Management Lead, you will split your time by supporting both the SOC and CERT, depending on where Incident Response resources are needed.

Collaborating with the Head of Incident Response, you will work as part of the global team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the bp SOC as an advanced escalation point for analysts and provide SOC coverage as needed.

Conduct digital forensic investigations on high-priority incidents to include functions such as host (disk and memory) forensics, network forensics and log analysis.

Conduct advanced threat hunting by using threat intelligence and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to proactively identify suspicious activity in the environment.

Ensure data accuracy within the SIEM, case management system and others.

When not actively responding to incidents, other key responsibilities within the role include development of documentation and processes such as playbooks, refining your skills through training opportunities and identifying and enhancing the capabilities of the team by developing opportunities for automation (i.e., custom scripts and tool integration)

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree (Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

Essential Experience:

Experience with attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP’s)

Knowledge of both Windows and Linux operating systems to conduct host-based forensics and analysis

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Experience with many different types of log sources such as firewall, web and database to identify anomalous activity

Understand network communications and protocols

Knowledge of SIEM, EDR and other core cyber toolsets

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT/OT networks, systems, and applications

Strong stakeholder management skills

Ability to communicate effectively and document investigative findings in a clear and concise manner

Leadership and EQ:

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective teammate, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

Desirable criteria:

COMPTIA Security+ / CYSA+ CASP+

SANS Certification GSOC; GCIH; GCFA; GCFE; GCFR

CISSP Certification and accreditation

Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH

Cisco Certifications (CCNA or similar)

Similar/ higher certifications

Additional Information:

bp has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. Our IR team is part of our wider Cyber Defense team that is responsible for protecting bp against cyber threats. This post will be located at the UK offices in Sunbury. This role requires 60% of the work week in our local bp offices while up to 40% can be remote. This role also requires the successful candidate be on an on-call Rota several times throughout the year. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

