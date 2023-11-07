Incident Response Specialist (SOC/CERT)?

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The incident response team is comprised of the SOC and the CERT. This is a 24x7x365 operation within bp and has team members spanning three time zones. The IR team sits within Cyber Defence and responds to a wider range of digital security incidents globally.

The Security Operations Center (SOC) is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and growing serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in bp. The CERT conducts longer term technical investigations through digital forensics and other advanced techniques. The candidate must be knowledgeable about the various business segments and be able to answer, or direct to others, security-related questions covering a wide range of topics.

This is a hybrid SOC/CERT Role. As an Operational Management Specialist, you will split your time by supporting both the SOC and CERT functions, depending on where Incident Response resources are needed.

You will work as part of the distributed team to provide security across the enterprise that enables business activity and promotes safe and secure operations.

Key Accountabilities

Support the bp SOC as an escalation point for analysts and provide SOC coverage as needed.

Conduct digital forensic investigations on high-priority incidents to include functions such as host (disk and memory) forensics, network forensics and log analysis.

Conduct advanced threat hunting by using threat intelligence and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to proactively identify suspicious activity in the environment.

Ensure data accuracy within the SIEM, case management system and others.

When not actively responding to incidents, other key responsibilities within the role include development of documentation and processes such as playbooks, refining your skills through training opportunities and identifying and enhancing the capabilities of the team by developing opportunities for automation (i.e., custom scripts and tool integration)

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience with attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP’s)

Knowledge of both Windows and Linux operating systems to conduct host-based forensics and analysis

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Experience with many different types of log sources such as firewall, web and database to identify anomalous activity

Understand network communications and protocols

Knowledge of SIEM, EDR and other core cyber toolsets

Strong problem-solving skills as applied to technical solutions

Sound technical knowledge of security as applied to IT/OT networks, systems, and applications

Ability to communicate effectively and document investigative findings in a clear and concise manner

Leadership and EQ

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences

You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness

Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time

You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours

Desirable criteria

COMPTIA Security+ / CYSA+ CASP+

SANS Certification GSOC; GCIH; GCFA; GCFE; GCFR

CISSP Certification and accreditation

Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH

Cisco Certifications (CCNA or similar)

Similar/ higher certifications

Why join us?

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

