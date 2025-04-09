India Engineering Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



Engineering Group



About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

The Scale-Up team in Bioenergy & Hydrogen Technology develop, de-risk and scale up novel processes in the bioenergy and hydrogen value chains. You will be responsible for leading a team of process engineers based in India, who support global process development. Your line manager will be Senior Manager Scale-up based in UK.

Lead the India Engineering team including technical and performance management.

Oversee day-to-day team operations including coordinating research and third party projects.

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of a strong HSSE culture.

Collaborates seamlessly with other teams to deliver exceptional results.

Build scientific capability and insight applied to low carbon challenges .

Grow the use of modelling to complement experimentation .

Energise the team to solve complex challenges at pace

Build relationships based on trust with a wide range of stakeholders

Prioritise activities based on potential value and carbon impact.

Use relationships and external thinking to generate new insights around major challenges.

Spearhead work with business and technology colleagues to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver impactful results and insights that drive success.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments related to all conversion pathways.

Design and lead process scaleup activities related to conversion pathways, including specifying process equipment, project objectives, and communicating priorities.

A Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering (advanced degree desirable) with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies.

12+ years of demonstrated professional experience.

Prior experience in managing a team.

Experience in project delivery, entrepreneurial thinking and building partnerships. Strong networking skills, able to manage delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces.

A background which mixes a strong theoretical basis with practical, large scale experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably Chemicals or Refining.

Expert knowledge or demonstration of engineering scale up design - designing and operating pilot plants and scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Strong leadership, collaboration and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

A firm grasp on risk analysis, techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Process simulation capability, ASPEN+ /Petro-Sim or similar. Demonstrated understanding of key elements related to physical property modelling, techniques and software.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Deep experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space.

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting, or designing larger unit operations; e.g. fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate.



Remote Type: This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



