India Finance Analyst

Finance



Finance Group



bp in India is joint venture with Reliance and have driven three major gas deep-water / ultra deep-water developments (R-series, Satellites Cluster and MJ) – which together producing 30 MMscmd of gas to meet 1/3rd of India’s gas demand. These projects are using the existing hub infrastructure in KGD6 block. Reliance is the operator of KGD6 with a 66.67% working interest and bp holds a 33.33% working interest. In addition, Reliance and bp have a 50:50 downstream gas value chain JV (India Gas Solutions).

The key requirement of the role is Business Planning & performance, Commercial evaluation/optimization, Commercial Operations, facilitate and handle bp’s risk process & review and lead analytical insights as required as we build bp’s gas and low carbon energy business in India. This will also require the individual to engage with bp policy advocacy team to navigate issues and influence critical decisions.

Support in delivery of business & financial performance, including seeing opportunities to bring cost efficiencies.

Support commercial & business evaluations, conduct due diligence, economic analysis and investment reviews.

Support development of commodity sales contracts including gas and crude sales administration.

Carry out benchmarking and supervise market trends to advise strategy.

Support JV Commercial Operations and work closely with Operator/other collaborators to progress business activities in line with agreed plan and mature options for building the future.

Collect inputs & assumptions, initial review for the business case and FM and prepare all vital internal approvals.

Work with the team to ensure compliance to bp’s internal investment governance and approval processes.

Provide inputs / analysis to the Regulatory/Advocacy teams for reforms in gas & low carbon energy sector in India which will improve value to bp.

Support financial / commercial requirements for setting-up of low carbon centre of excellence.

Analysis & preparation of the MI for various Execs reviews and other regional requirements.

Educational background

CA or CFA or MBA or Post Graduate qualifications in Finance.

Experience (years and nature)

Professional with around 8-11 years of proven experience

Other

Excellent interpersonal skills, inclusive style, and strong personal impact.

Ability to work with local / global cross business / functional teams.

Go-getter, who can lead complex issues and external relationships.

Possess good written & verbal communications skills.

The incumbent should ideally have a strong potential for further growth within bp.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.