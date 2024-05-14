India Marketer – Crude Oil and Refined Products

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Trading and Shipping (T&S) Refined Products and Trading (RPT) is the pre-eminent oil supply and trading business in the international oil markets, providing both the BP Group and external clients with supply, trading and price risk management services for crude oil, oil products and emissions. Organised into Global Commodity books, T&S RPT has supply-trading teams in three regional hubs - Chicago, London and Singapore, which covers the Aspac and Middle East (“APME”). T&S RPT APME is the trading face of BP in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and East Africa markets. The scope, scale and diversity in the East have resulted in T&S establishing regional offices, including India. The priority is to support BP Group assets and to participate where the BP Group has a limited presence but where the supply-trading opportunities could be material. A major proportion of T&S APME business comprises third party and entrepreneurial activities. The ability to grow, refresh and renew both BP Group and third party business activity is essential.

T&S RPT Marketing and Origination (“M&O”) provides the marketing and origination capability which brings these new relationships and deals in support of the Global Commodity books.

We are looking for an expert marketer to join our India team (based in Mumbai) to focus on growing opportunities for the RPT business in India. The scope of coverage will include :

Crude oil and refined products

Low carbon fuels

Petrochemicals

Expertise and experience across a wide range of products is a desirable attribute given the potential to deliver cross commodity opportunities and adaptability of skills as bp progresses on the energy transition ambitions. The role requires the incumbent to work closely with the trading benches to understand the requirements of the trading benches. Through the understanding of the business asks, alongside the T&S strategy, the incumbent will engage with customers, suppliers, asset owners, and financial partners as well as internal functional teams. The role is primarily a marketing, origination and execution role, using the incumbent’s existing commercial expertise and relationship network, along with knowledge of the physical oil market., to enable deal flow.

Reporting to the Head of T&S India, the India marketer will help drive marketing and origination activity and execution with a focus on generating trading flows, to deliver business growth in a manner that is consistent with the agreed strategy and optimises available BP resources.

Grow existing trade flow and generate new insights to support growth across crude oil and product benches.

Develop and maintain relationships with industry, customers, local and national government bodies, regulators, and BP Leadership in a manner which positions BP T&S as a partner of choice

Lead the prospecting, origination, and execution of opportunities in India, in support of T&S’s RPT Global Commodity books.

Assist in closing out contractual issues, operational matters etc that arise during the course of deal execution. Make appropriate interventions to ensure deals and transactions deliver on both contractual intent and BP’s expectations.

Provide timely and accurate market intelligence and insights to analytics team.

Degree in a business, commercial, chemical engineering, or engineering team

Fluent in English and Hindi, with strong communication skills both verbal and written

Between 5 – 8 years of proven experience in the oil refining or oil /energy trading business, in a commercial/technical role

Established relationships in the energy industry in India and specifically within the oil and refining industry. Familiar and experienced with PSU tender practices, good understanding of the oil value chain and supply chain logistics in the oil industry.

Strong understanding of refining operations and economics.

Proven track record of developing and maintaining external relationships in the market

Strong entrepreneurial bias – ability and passion to identity and develop new business and deals independently

Strong commercial competence and negotiating / contracting skills

Strong understanding and appreciation of the energy transition

Understanding of utilising derivatives and risk management products as part of physical contracts

Solid networking, leadership, influencing and interpersonal skills in a multicultural environment



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



