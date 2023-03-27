Job summary

The Indigenous People Strategy Manager’s focus will be to support our reconciliation action plan and deliver strategic priorities relating to indigenous employment. Use your passion for Reconciliation and expertise in project delivery, change management and relationship building to drive Reconciliation outcomes for bp.



About the Role:



Lead the delivery of bp’s latest Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP)

Provide strategic leadership and advice to bp Australia in developing and executing inclusive policies, programs, services and risk management strategies to meet the needs of indigenous peoples and communities.

Drive indigenous related employment activities across all entities and regions in Australia.

Collaborate with colleagues in Communications and External Affairs in working with indigenous communities we operate in.

Actively work with leaders to drive positive and measurable outcomes that progress towards bp’s RAP priorities.

Strong people leadership and influencing capability.

Executive-level business partnering and stakeholder management experience.

First-hand knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander societies, cultures and an understanding of the diversity of circumstances of First Nations peoples and the issues affecting these communities in contemporary Australian Society.

Demonstrated ability to lead and implement change management initiatives across a large and complex organisation.

Deep and broad connection to First Nations Communities.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.