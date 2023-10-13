Indirect Area Sales Manager - HD, CA/NV/HI

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.
Want to join the team? This means:
being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets
focusing on growth and development of customer offers
optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value
contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner
creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P
being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.
The Area Sales Manager – HD (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol HD business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. HD ASMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.
Key Accountabilities
Enhance profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model
Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (Allison distributors and all National & Key Accounts)
Work with WD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments
Demonstrate, instruct and train DSRs (Distributor Sales Reps) on how to prospect and close new business using Castrol programs
Support DSRs in developing business relationships with large accounts
Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments
Demonstrate, instruct and train DSRs on how to prospect using Castrol programs. Support DSRs in developing business relationships with HD accounts
Participate with DBM (Distributor Business Manager) in the development of Distributor scorecard targets
Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed
Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards
Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization
Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView
Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo
Essential Education
High School Diploma or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree preferred.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Up to 80% travel is required for this position (50-60% overnight)
Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories
Communicate and manage relationships with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented
Implement sophisticated value selling techniques to enhance value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered
Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections
Develop elite partnerships and relationships with large customers
Prospect customers requires the Area Sales Manager to actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities
Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan
Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office
How much do we pay (base)? $76,00-$142,000. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Account strategy and business planning, Business Acumen, Channel Distribution Management, Customer Profitability, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Product Knowledge, Sales Territory Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Account Management, Territory Management, Territory Planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.