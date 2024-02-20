Indirect Area Sales Manager - HD, NC/SC/VA/WV/KY

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Area Sales Manager – HD (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol HD business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. HD ASMs get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below!

Key Responsibilities:

Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model

Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (Allison distributors and all National & Key Accounts)

Work with WD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs (Distributor Sales Reps) on how to prospect and close new business using Castrol programs

Support DSRs in developing business relationships with large accounts

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs on how to prospect using Castrol programs. Support DSRs in developing business relationships with HD accounts

Participate with DBM (Distributor Business Manager) in the development of Distributor scorecard targets

Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo

Role Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent experience. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Up to 80% travel is required for this position (50-60% overnight)

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories

Communicate and manage relationship with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented

Implement sophisticated value selling techniques to maximize value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered

Proven track record to identify sources of value and overcome objections

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers

Prospect customers requires the Area Sales Manager to actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office

Location: This position is fully remote but must reside within one of the territory states: NC/SC/VA/WV/KY and have easy access to a major airport

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



