Indirect Area Sales Manager - HD, TN/MS/AL/GA/FL

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
The Area Sales Manager – HD (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol HD business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. HD ASMs get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below!
Location: This position is fully remote but must reside within one of the territory states: GA/AL/TN/FL/MS and have easy access to a major airport
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.