Indirect Area Sales Manager - Heavy Duty

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The Area Sales Manager (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol HD business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. HD ASMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities. Key Accountabilities • Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model. • Work with WD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business. • Sell and provide account management for Castrol Branded Workshop Offers. • Accountable for account management of assigned direct OEM and National/Key Accounts. • Accountable for the account management of DIFM direct accounts as defined by the business. • Accountable for the follow-up and closing of the Third-Party Sales Agency qualified leads. • Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of DIFM business and Branded Workshop offers. • Demonstrate, teach and train Distributor Sales Reps (DSRs) on how to prospect using Castrol programs. Support DSRs in developing business relationships and executing Castrol sales with DIFM accounts. • Participate with Distributor Business Manager (DBM) in the development of Distributor scorecard targets. • Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards. • Effective daily use of Salesforce customer relationship management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization. • Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView. • Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

High School Diploma or equivalent with minimum 1+ years’ relevant experience

Up to 25% overnight travel is required for this position

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories.

Communicate and manage relationship with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented.

Implement value selling techniques to maximize value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Ability to develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft Office

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Must be able to make good decisions that will assist with the profitability for Castrol

Customer Relationship Management

Products and Program Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Distributor Management

Territory Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.