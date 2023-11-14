Indirect Area Sales Manager - PCO, GA/SC

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could supply to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

The Area Sales Manager – PCO (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol PCO business in assigned geography through our distributor network and direct accounts. PCO ASMs get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

Key Accountabilities

Enhance profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and PCO strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model

Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (BMW, Volvo, Jaguar/LandRover)

Work with WD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s PCO focused segments

Demonstrate, instruct and train DSRs (Distributor Sales Reps) on how to prospect and close new business using Castrol programs

Support DSRs in developing business relationships with large accounts

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in PCO strategic segments

Demonstrate, instruct and train DSRs on how to prospect using Castrol programs. Support DSRs in developing business relationships with PCO accounts

Participate with DBM (Distributor Business Manager) in the development of Distributor scorecard targets

Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView

Adopt and apply the Castrol demeanour which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo

Essential Education

High School Diploma or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Up to 60% travel is required for this position (20-30% overnight)

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories

Communicate and manage relationships with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented

Implement sophisticated value selling techniques to enhance value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered

Proven ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections

Develop best-in-class partnerships and relationships with large customers

Prospect customers requires the Area Sales Manager to actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office

How much do we pay? $76.000-$142,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.