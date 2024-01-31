Indirect Area Sales Manager - PCO, North TX/OK/AR

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

The Area Sales Manager (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol PCO business in assigned geography through our Distributor/SAPD network and direct accounts. The role will manage assigned direct OEM and National/Key Accounts. PCO ASMs get results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below!

Key Responsibilities:

Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with WD and SAPD sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business.

Sell and provide account management for Castrol Branded Workshop Offers.

Accountable for account management of assigned direct OEM and National/Key Accounts.

Accountable for the account management of DIFM direct accounts as defined by the business.

Accountable for the follow-up and closing of the Third-Party Sales Agency qualified leads.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of DIFM business and Branded Workshop offers.

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs and SAPD reps on how to prospect using Castrol programs. Support DSRs and SAPD reps in developing business relationships and implementing Castrol sales with DIFM accounts.

Participate with DBM in the development of Distributor scorecard targets.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce customer relationship management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Utilization of digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Role Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Up to 80% travel is required for this position (50-60% overnight).

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories.

Communicate and manage relationship with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented.

Implement sophisticated Value Selling techniques to improve value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.

Proven ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers.

Prospect customers requires the Territory Sales Manager to actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities.

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial leadership skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office.

Location: Strong preference for this position to be based out of Dallas, TX area.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

