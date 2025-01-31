Indirect Distributor Business Manager - AL/AR/LA/MS/TN

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Distributor Business Manager (DBM) is the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance.

The role is responsible for actively prospecting heavy duty and passenger car accounts, and growing distribution within their existing customer base.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the onboarding of new prospects and contributing to pipeline reviews. Expectation is 2-3 days per week in field, acquiring new customers using both indirect and direct sales model.

Contribute and support region’s pipeline calls.

Conduct quarterly distributor performance reviews with key WDs, focusing on key prospects, at-risk accounts, and Scorecard metrics. When performance is below target, the DBM must create and complete an action plan to address underperformance.

Monthly forecasting for distributors and direct accounts as part of the region's S&OP demand plan, including base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Ensure WD partners have access to and are leveraging bp/Castrol selling tools, including SYNC, training, digital product catalog, sell sheets.

Responsible for key management activities with all Allison Dealers/Distributors and Motorcycle Distributors within assigned geography

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Partner with internal teams to ensure Turfview accuracy and resolve any late pay issues as required

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Co-ownership and accountability in conjunction with the Distributor Strategy Manager in all aspects associated with onboarding of new WD partners, offboarding of existing WD partners, allocation / reallocation of DFF volume where applicable.

Use Salesforce CRM daily to manage account relationships, pipeline, and build sustainable connections within both the customer and our organization, leveraging digital tools like PowerBI, Castrol Insights, and Turfview.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

5 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Working knowledge of Auto and HD business.

Skills & Competencies:

Products & Services Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Distributor Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management

Deal Closure

How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000- 191,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/core-us-spd.html) Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

