Indirect Distributor Business Manager, GA/SC/NC

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

Distributor Business Managers are the single point of accountability for their associated distributors as it pertains to the volume and scorecard performance. DBMs improve results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below!

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and detailed review of Scorecard metrics and performance manage distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to build action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and owns the execution of the action plan.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance of distributors and direct accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Accountable to manage distributors’ national account delivery for fee performance and ensure product handling, quality and inventory levels are in line with bp’s guidelines.

Support Castrol Branded Workshop offers and ensure distributor understands offers and Castrol’s approach to advise and indirect sales efforts.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure distributor is aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Accountable to ensure Turfview accuracy is maintained and that accounts receivables with distributors is current and update to date.

Provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products and communicate to marketing competitive threats and trends.

Work with Key / National Accounts teams to support and grow DIFM direct sales.

Complete detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers using both indirect and direct sales model.

Expectation is that DBMs should be out in the market either with distributors, SAPDs, visiting key region customers and prospects.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Minimum of 5-7 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. Solid understanding of Auto and Heavy Duty business.

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.