Indirect Tax Advisor- UK & Europe Compliance

Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.

Finance



Tax Group



Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.



Key accountabilities

Accountable for delivery of periodic indirect tax compliance (VAT , Intrastat, EC Sales List returns, tax payments, VAT GL accounts reconciliation) for the T&S businesses, in collaboration with the bp Global Business Services centres in Budapest and Kuala Lumpur.

Working closely with UK and Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager on ad hoc compliance projects, processes review, improvements, and automation projects of indirect tax compliance processes.

Responsible for responding to audit queries raised by fiscal authorities for returns within remit.

To support the liaison with BP Innovation & Engineering technology teams to ensure SAP and other systems are maintained and updated in respect to changes in regulatory requirements.

Responsible for support of the delivery of communications and training to the Operators, Trading Settlements, Accounts Payables, Accounts Receivables and GBS Tax teams relating to tax code error corrections and invoice errors as well as dealing with compliance related queries from GBS tax team.

Ownership of control activities under the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework policy.

Essential Education

A degree in Tax, Finance, or Business, or an accounting or tax quaification (ATT/ CTA/ ACA/ ACCA). Essential experience and job requirements Requires extensive experience of UK and EU indirect tax regulations, processes and technology.

Requires in-depth knowledge of the Indirect Tax rules across multiple EU countries and, in particular, a strong understanding of how the rules apply to chain transactions for cross border supplies of goods and services and warehousing regimes.

Consistent track record and ability to advise business collaborators on implications of trades and supply-chains.

Experience of working with in-house Global Business Centre teams and or external Business Processes Outsourcing teams.

Requires a strong understanding of risk and appropriate tax control activities.

Ability to take ownership of deliverables and handle conflicting priorities in accordance with risk environment.

Good communication (both written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

Good working knowledge of SAP system, proficiency in MS Office suite.

Displaying a bias for modernisation of processes, including automation where appropriate.

Experience in tax accounting, with an established track record in managing GL reconciliation and clearing activities helpful.

Proven prior experience working in Indirect Tax in practice or in a large multinational. At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Apply today!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Finance, Indirect Taxes, Tax Accounting, Tax advisory, Tax Compliance, Tax Filings, Tax reporting and control



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.