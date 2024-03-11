Indirect Tax Analyst (m/f/d) in Full-time

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

BP’s Global Tax Department is divided in 7 key strategic areas: Tax Business Partnering, Tax Operations, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Planning, Tax Reporting, Tax Technology and Tax Policy. Within Business Partnering, bp Tax has created a Global Customs & Excise (C&E) team which provides strategic advice and ensures global compliance for all bp businesses on C&E matters.

Germany is a key strategic growth area for bp, housing one of our bio-converted refineries focused on the production of sustainable fuels as well as multiple thriving, retail, air and low carbon & renewable businesses resulting in new and exciting customs & excise activity.

The C&E Tax Analyst will report to Germany Customs & Excise Tax Manager. The individual will be primarily involved in supporting all C&E matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where to support our ambition to centralize, optimize and digitize how we manage C&E across bp.

The C&E Tax Analyst will partner with our local businesses (Refinery, Retail, B2B, Supply, Air, EV, Hydrogen and Lubes), tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure we are compliant and deliver on our Net Zero ambition.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Support C&E Tax Manager to research regulations to help optimize bp Tax position using special trade programs and excise regimes.

Help implementing controls:

- regarding excise exemption / suspension regimes such as for excise warehouses, registered as well as certified consignors and consignees etc

- regarding non-preferential and preferential origin management as well as tax exemption/suspension regimes such as end use, inward processing, customs warehouse, etc.

Support reviews of excise exempted transactions as well as imports and exports conducted by bp businesses and ensure compliance with global/regional policies & regulations.

Support excise related transactions as well as import/export operations within Germany, including cooperation with the customs brokers/agents and terminals.

Support local C&E Tax Manager with daily C&E matters, e.g., license requests, response to business queries, filing of tax returns, reviewing of regulations, etc. As a member of the wider C&E team you will also be involved in providing C&E support to other jurisdictions.

Monitor tax legislative changes, international trade developments and support amending/updating business/finance processes when needed (including IT Systems).

Contribute to the identification, design, and implementation of prioritized C&E planning opportunities for bp businesses.

Support tax audits and where appropriate represent bp at meetings with the fiscal and regulatory authorities.

Support bp Tax’ Indirect Tax Control Framework (ITCF) and monitor the effective control of C&E processes performed within Finance and Business, including auditing of C&E tax filings & record retention of key documentation.

Support the operation of effective risk management tools and processes.

Secure, protect & maintain C&E licenses needed for the operation of the business.

Maintain key relationships with stakeholders, in particular Customs Authorities, ARC (accounting, reporting & control), operations teams and business segments.

Share knowledge and create awareness on C&E matters within the wider C&E team.



Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

The ideal candidate will ideally hold a university degree and have relevant Excise & Customs experience (2-4 years) gained within a tax advisory firm, customs brokerage firm, multinational company or as an excise or customs specialist within the Tax authorities. Knowledge of the energy sector and its international environment is a plus.

Knowledge of European customs and excise laws and regulations as well as international ones (WCO & WTO).

Understand the interaction between Customs, Transfer Pricing, Compliance, Excise duties, VAT & Export Controls.

The C&E Tax Analyst will support the manager in making decisions in a dynamic and complex environment, have analytical and reasoning skills and be able to work under pressure.

Furthermore, the role requires strong communication skills and the ability to influence without direct authority by building a strong internal and external network. One - team working spirit, a collaborative attitude and actively engaging in cross jurisdictional working within the Tax Function. Written and verbal business fluency in English is essential.



Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance.

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work.

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment.

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



#lifeatbp



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.