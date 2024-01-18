Indirect Tax Compliance Analyst - Fixed Term

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Tax Group



Responsible for partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism), to help optimise BP's tax position and optimally handle any potential tax risks.



Join bp as Tax Analyst - Fixed Term

Reporting to UK & Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager. To be responsible Spanish indirect compliance activities including SII reporting and IT systems matters

Preparation, monitoring and review of tax returns (national, regional or local) working with GBS or local 3rd party suppliers.

Tax advisory to the businesses in Spain on Indirect taxes (mostly VAT) where appropriate.

Support IT and business partnering colleague on IT systems set up and testing for new projects including providing UAT testing sing offs from VAT compliance perspective.

Look after indirect tax audits and municipal tax audits in coordination with other members of the Tax Group where appropriate: dealing with tax audit/information requirements (tax information requests, tax liens, etc..) by providing the documentation requested to ensure it is submitted with the right quality at the right time.

Leading SII reporting process for Spanish entities: error corrections process, working closely with the business on process improvement in this area

Monitoring the Spanish Tax Administration requests and submitting the necessary Tax information

Operation of effective risk management processes to handle key indirect tax compliance risks including tasks related to the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework

Maintain key relationships with external customers (statutory auditors, 3rd party providers) and with internal partners (business, Group Finance and other members of the Tax Group) where appropriate.

Support the UK & Europe Indirect Tax Manager on process improvements in country and across the UK & Europe region

Support on the implementation of the digital tax requirements/e-invoicing and tax maintenance of the digital tax projects including those in respect of regulatory requirements.

At least 4 years of professional experience in Tax Compliance/Advisor roles e.g. external compliance/advisor position within a leading Tax and/or accounting law firm (Big 4) or as an internal advisor in a multinational organisation

Validated understanding of the Spanish group tax compliance: Evidenced experience in supervising and reviewing indirect tax compliance activities in Spain.

Good practical knowledge of the SII reporting processes and working experience with SII coordinated in an ERPs system (i.e. SAP Experience in working with SAP ERP system.

Knowledge of SAP systems as user/ IT skills and parametrization. Experience in implementing digital tax projects in Spain and other countries as SII, SILICE, SAFT, e-invoicing.

Experience in supporting Spanish indirect tax audits

Shown accounting and finance knowledge and experience.

Analytical and reasoning skills. Continuous improvement demeanor

Motivated and dedication with the tasks and project assigned

Team working spirit. Good team worker. Capability to maintain good relationships with internal customers (business, finance, GBS, etc..).

Organization & Control of their work. Multitasking capabilities and ability to set priorities in their tasks assigned.

Initiative (able to do things better, faster and most efficiently), ability to challenge the current processes, automatize and digitalize processes and flexibility (capacity to adapt easily to changing legislation, environment or new organization).

Degree in Spain law and/or Economics/ ADE

Proficient english level

A post graduate degree in a reputable business school would be valuable. (desirable)

Experience in working in international environment.

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.