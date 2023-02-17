Indirect Tax Coordinator - Southern & East Africa

In Southern Africa, GDIST has a material presence in and around South Africa itself; this includes a marine business, local origination, and deep links into BP Southern Africa (BPSA) via a trading hub and must transact and maintain documentation comply with indirect tax requirements.
The successful candidate will report to T&S business manager and have close linkage with the GBS Indirect tax and Control organisation. The role will up keep of documents that support indirect tax decisions for all T&S marine transactions
Key Accountabilities:
The role will be accountable for the below T&S’s South Africa Marine business
