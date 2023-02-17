Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Indirect Tax Coordinator - Southern &amp; East Africa

Indirect Tax Coordinator - Southern &amp; East Africa

Indirect Tax Coordinator - Southern & East Africa

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145236BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

In Southern Africa, GDIST has a material presence in and around South Africa itself; this includes a marine business, local origination, and deep links into BP Southern Africa (BPSA) via a trading hub and must transact and maintain documentation comply with indirect tax requirements.

The successful candidate will report to T&S business manager and have close linkage with the GBS Indirect tax and Control organisation. The role will up keep of documents that support indirect tax decisions for all T&S marine transactions
In Southern Africa, GDIST has a material presence in and around South Africa itself; this includes a marine business, local origination, and deep links into BP Southern Africa (BPSA) via a trading hub and must transact and maintain documentation comply with indirect tax requirements.

The successful candidate will report to T&S business manager and have close linkage with the GBS Indirect tax and Control organisation. The role will up keep of documents that support indirect tax decisions for all T&S marine transactions.

Key Accountabilities:
The role will be accountable for the below T&S’s South Africa Marine business

  • Liaise with bunker delivery operations and shipping agents for timely discovery of all required documents
  • Timely supply to declaring agents DBNs and ensure timely SD500 process completion.
  • Collate, match and archive in packs BDNs, SD500, invoice, VOC, proof of export sale documents (such as DA1/3 and whatever else applicable) by transaction.
  • Confirm complete document packs above and give indirect tax and declaring agent a go ahead to effect acquittal process for these.
  • Reconcile transactions across systems of scheduled of transactions, documents packs and archives
  • Work closely with Tax function to ensure tax risk are mitigated and robust processes are in place.
  • Ensure shorts cycle from delivery, declaration to acquittal and timely release of group catch locked these.

Education & Experience Required:
Education
  • Qualified Accountant

Experience
The successful candidate will need to be a self-starter with oprational indirect tax background that is driven to build structured and controlled processes:
  • Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, and functions.
  • Able to manage and build strong counterparty relationships in a short period of time with external and internal parties whom incumbent has not met or worked with before.
  • Powerful communicator and influencer
  • Understanding of O2C and export declaration to indirect tax acquittal processes
  • Strong documentation processing & management skills

Grade HResponsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Apply Search all jobs at bp