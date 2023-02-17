Indirect Tax Coordinator - Southern & East Africa

Job summary

In Southern Africa, GDIST has a material presence in and around South Africa itself; this includes a marine business, local origination, and deep links into BP Southern Africa (BPSA) via a trading hub and must transact and maintain documentation comply with indirect tax requirements.



The successful candidate will report to T&S business manager and have close linkage with the GBS Indirect tax and Control organisation. The role will up keep of documents that support indirect tax decisions for all T&S marine transactions

The successful candidate will report to T&S business manager and have close linkage with the GBS Indirect tax and Control organisation. The role will up keep of documents that support indirect tax decisions for all T&S marine transactions.

Key Accountabilities:

The role will be accountable for the below T&S’s South Africa Marine business

Liaise with bunker delivery operations and shipping agents for timely discovery of all required documents

Timely supply to declaring agents DBNs and ensure timely SD500 process completion.

Collate, match and archive in packs BDNs, SD500, invoice, VOC, proof of export sale documents (such as DA1/3 and whatever else applicable) by transaction.

Confirm complete document packs above and give indirect tax and declaring agent a go ahead to effect acquittal process for these.

Reconcile transactions across systems of scheduled of transactions, documents packs and archives

Work closely with Tax function to ensure tax risk are mitigated and robust processes are in place.

Ensure shorts cycle from delivery, declaration to acquittal and timely release of group catch locked these.

Education & Experience Required:

Qualified Accountant

The successful candidate will need to be a self-starter with oprational indirect tax background that is driven to build structured and controlled processes:

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, and functions.

Able to manage and build strong counterparty relationships in a short period of time with external and internal parties whom incumbent has not met or worked with before.

Powerful communicator and influencer

Understanding of O2C and export declaration to indirect tax acquittal processes

Strong documentation processing & management skills

