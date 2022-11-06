Job summary

The purpose of the Indirect Tax Advisor role is to provide Indirect tax expertise to the upstream and downstream businesses. The role supports the Tax Director to meet the Australian and New Zealand Indirect tax accountabilities

At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow.



The purpose of the Indirect Tax Junior Manager role is to provide Indirect tax advice to the upstream and downstream businesses. The role supports the Tax Director to meet the Australian and New Zealand Indirect tax accountabilities. You will provide the Assistant tax director with assurance that BP is complying with all legal requirements relating to Indirect Taxes. This is a specialized role that incorporates tax technical and assurance competencies



The opportunity:

In this role you will provide assurance re Indirect Tax policies, procedures, and changes to tax systems. You will work closely with Global Business Services (GBS) supporting them to complete indirect tax compliance obligations and the indirect tax framework assurance, as necessary. In addition to this, you will also be involved in:

Planning, Lobbying and Tax Interpretation

Provide input, assistance, and support to the Tax Director on Indirect Tax advocacy matters. This may be performed by representing BP as our key indirect tax expert with the following organizations (AIP, APPEA, BCA and ATO)

Support the business on the following indirect taxes: GST, Excise, Customs Duty, Stamp duty, and any other Indirect Taxes.

Review all manner of agreements with Indirect Tax implications.

Provide technical advice regarding Indirect Taxes to BP on new and proposed transactions

Ensure business engagement and provide education on Indirect Tax related issues.

Provide technical experience, Advice, Training, and support to the Global Business Services (GBS) Indirect Tax team

The ability to articulate to various BP stakeholders how the different indirect tax law impacts various transactions.

Maintain effective management network capabilities across ASPAC.

Manage the ATO justified trust program on GST and be key in the fuel excise reviews undertaken by the ATO

Degree in Bachelor of Commerce and/or Law, is CPA or CA qualified

Good understanding of Australian Tax legislation ideally in a professional firm or a large corporate

Experience working with SAP systems

Strong interpersonal and analytical skills

Commendable communication skills, with the ability to network & influence to achieve team objectives

Ability to keep up with the changing income tax legislation, tax cases and various rulings and advise the business of the impact of tax changes.

Commercial acumen, strong judgment, and decision-making skills.