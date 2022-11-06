The purpose of the Indirect Tax Advisor role is to provide Indirect tax expertise to the upstream and downstream businesses. The role supports the Tax Director to meet the Australian and New Zealand Indirect tax accountabilities
At bp, we care deeply about how we deliver energy to the world. Working within bp, you will be in a position where you can positively influence the move towards a low carbon future. Our vision is simple - transform mobility, wow customers, strengthen communities and accelerate tomorrow.
The purpose of the Indirect Tax Junior Manager role is to provide Indirect tax advice to the upstream and downstream businesses. The role supports the Tax Director to meet the Australian and New Zealand Indirect tax accountabilities. You will provide the Assistant tax director with assurance that BP is complying with all legal requirements relating to Indirect Taxes. This is a specialized role that incorporates tax technical and assurance competencies
The opportunity:
In this role you will provide assurance re Indirect Tax policies, procedures, and changes to tax systems. You will work closely with Global Business Services (GBS) supporting them to complete indirect tax compliance obligations and the indirect tax framework assurance, as necessary. In addition to this, you will also be involved in: