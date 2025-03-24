Indirect Tax Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Role synopsis

Supply, Trading and Shipping (‘ST&S’) is the face to traded markets for bp in oil, gas, power, biofuels and finance; servicing ~12,000 customers in ~140 countries. This business interfaces across the upstream and downstream components of bp’s organisation

The ST&S trading portfolio includes: crude oil, natural gas, liquified natural gas, power, refined products, financial derivatives, natural gas liquids, emissions, biofuels, interest rates, currencies and chemicals. ST&S runs the transport and logistics of oil and gas to global markets and assists refiners with procurement and optimisation

Reporting to the Senior Tax Manager (direct and indirect tax), this tax advisory role is for a member of the indirect tax team supporting the activities of the ST&S business originated from London

The role necessitates working with a broad network of multidisciplinary experts across bp to understand the business transactions with a view to providing commercially informative tax advice; partnering with the global bp tax team to enable value delivery

The role holder will help to drive modernization across ST&S tax and global tax processes through innovative approaches to standard processes, using technology solutions as appropriate

This role will be a key contributor within a global team of tax professionals located in Europe, Asia, North and South America supporting bp’s business activities

This role provides a great opportunity to develop more commercial insight into commodities trading and commercial operations, with exposure to a variety of jurisdictions, transaction types and stakeholders

Key accountabilities

The role is to provide timely, accurate tax advice to the ST&S business acting in the following capacity:

(a) Primary tax contact and coordinator for advisory and special projects for the ST&S business. This will include providing tax advice for a variety of business transactions including: new country entry, deal structure guidance, trading risks and strategic business initiatives

(b) Building and maintaining relationships across the global tax function, the broader functional support teams within bp, ST&S and those businesses that regularly interact with ST&S (including Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy and Production & Operations). Seek or coordinate advice from/ with tax service providers in the countries where ST&S is operating either currently or in the future

(c) Proactively manage VAT risk across the ST&S portfolio

(d) Support and drive modernization of indirect tax processes in line with the bp Tax Strategy, within ST&S and across the wider function where alignments exist

(e) Participate as needed in audit support and advocacy

Essential Education

A degree level qualification and an accredited accounting or tax qualification (ACA/ CTA)

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong knowledge and application of principles of VAT;

Broad knowledge of European and global indirect tax systems, EU directives and relevant ECJ court cases;

Ability to work under pressure while dealing with multiple, often conflicting, deadlines or time constraints;

Ability to develop and maintain influential relationships with key partners including:

Marketing and Origination team, Commodity Trading Benches and Commercial Development;

Other supporting functions such as Contracts, Operational Excellence, Operations, Treasury, Credit, Structuring, Finance and Legal;

Internal tax advisors (both within and outside the UK); and

External stakeholders, such as tax service providers, etc.;

Excellent analytical, communication, writing and organizational skills;

Strong business sense and sound judgement in taking risk-based decisions, often within a pressured environment;

Strong project management skills, including ability to act as Single Point of Accountability, representing both direct and indirect taxes across multiple jurisdictions both internally and externally;

Adaptability and resilience with a willingness to embrace and lead change where appropriate;

Ability to think and act in a forward-looking manner to provide proactive advice, anticipating challenges and opportunities;

Working knowledge of indirect tax principles including VAT and Customs & Excise is an advantage;

A minimum of 5 years PQE in Tax Practice or large multinational industry experience

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



