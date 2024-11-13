Indirect Tax Senior Analyst

Key Responsibilities

Adhere to tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of EBSC.

Prepare draft returns in a timely and accurate manner with a relatively high degree of complexity.

Carry out validations / reconciliations for countries supported (especially follow up on failed reconciliations / validations).

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation (BSI) work on VAT matters for businesses / countries supported.

Calculate data additions and corrections.

Prepare VAT Accounting Journal to be posted by Finance teams for indirect tax transactions/payments.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise typically directly with the Country Finance / Tax teams, escalating for support from Line Manager or Senior Analyst on an exceptional basis only Work with the Team Leader and Country Finance / tax teams to understand priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Work to be carried out in accordance with the timetables ensuring proper documentation on process activities performed and data used / created.

Look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements with their own area of work.

Respond to tax audit related questions.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or equivalent.

2 – 3 years' experience in related Indirect Tax Accounting and Reporting area.

Good command of English and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

Strong communication and teamwork.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.