Industrial Area Sales Manager - Bursa

Türkiye is specified as one of the key growth countries by the Lubricants SPU. Our business in the country had been very successful over the last years in executing the country strategy to focus exclusively on premium segments with premium results. This resulted in a very profitable growth in the premium marketplace with growing unit profit margin. There are FWS, OEM and CVO & Industrial Channels together with Indirect business in Türkiye. As a part of country strategy, Indirect Business is a key enabler to grow Castrol’s strong position in market.

The role is also expected to monitor and influence distributor’s P&L and Cash Flow together with managing financial interactions between Castrol and the distributor such as credit terms, credit risk and collection management. The role owner is expected to have basic financial knowledge and economic evaluation skills as well as P&L and Cash Flow understanding.

Türkiye has a big and developed Direct Business in CVO, Industrial and FWS. The role owner should be working closely with direct teams to avoid any channel conflict. The role is expected to ensure long term value for the company where there is a potential conflict.

There is a need to support distributors in execution of industrial offers. The role owner will be getting support from a Business Development Team to ensure relevant support is provided to distributors and their capabilities are improved in focused segments.

• Implement country industrial business strategy within territory

• Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Margin and

Overdue.

• Develop internally and externally and implement new businesses within territory providing

technical support to customers.

• Deliver sales performance including new customer gains, forecasting and reporting

• Demonstrate your sales capability including skills and knowledge

Minimum 3 years of experience in Commercial sales roles

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Knowledge in industrial facilities specifically, metal, auto, iron and steel manufacturing

Strong internal and external partner management and negotiations skills

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Fluency in Turkish and English languages

It would be also good if you had experience in Lubricants sector and sales & marketing roles



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



