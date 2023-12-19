Industrial Area Sales Manager - Istanbul Europe & Thrace

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join our Sales team delivering market plans and Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies? We are looking for Area Sales Manager to be based in Izmir and reporting to the Industrial Sales Manager. In this position you will be responsible for managing existing industrial customers as well as partnering with the new ones within the region.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

• Implement country industrial business strategy within territory

• Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Margin and

Overdue.

• Develop internally and externally and implement new businesses within territory providing

technical support to customers.

• Deliver sales performance including new customer gains, forecasting and reporting

• Demonstrate your sales capability including skills and knowledge

About you:

You will hold a University degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine and Naval Engineering or Chemical Engineering.

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum 3 years of experience in Commercial sales roles

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Knowledge in industrial facilities specifically, metal, auto, iron and steel manufacturing

Strong internal and external partner management and negotiations skills

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Fluency in Turkish and English languages

It would be also good if you had experience in Lubricants sector and sales & marketing roles.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.