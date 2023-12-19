Industrial Area Sales Manager - Istanbul Europe & Thrace

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Would you like to join our Sales team delivering market plans and Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies? We are looking for Area Sales Manager to be based in Izmir and reporting to the Industrial Sales Manager. In this position you will be responsible for managing existing industrial customers as well as partnering with the new ones within the region.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
• Implement country industrial business strategy within territory
• Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Margin and
Overdue.
• Develop internally and externally and implement new businesses within territory providing
technical support to customers.
• Deliver sales performance including new customer gains, forecasting and reporting
• Demonstrate your sales capability including skills and knowledge
About you:
You will hold a University degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine and Naval Engineering or Chemical Engineering.
It would be essential that you have:
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.