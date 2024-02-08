Industrial Business Development Manager- National Distributors

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

Distributors represent a significant route to market for our Industrial business. As we seek to build deeper, longer term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Development Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is passionate about building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with.’ DBM will work directly with the largest Industrial Distributors in building distributor business in the US!

Key Responsibilities:

The Distributor Business Development Manager is responsible for leading a portfolio of National Distributors and acting as single point of accountability between the distributors and Castrol

Lead the execution of Indirect growth strategy with short term and long term growth objectives

Deliver profitable, year-on-year channel growth with designated National Distributors across Industrial

Embed Distributor Offer including execution of programs, tools, and initiatives to maximise channel growth

Lead the implementation and ongoing utilization of Turfview with assigned distributors

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of distributor’s organization, including senior corporate relationships

Identify and vet prospective national distributors in collaboration with regional sales team and Indirect channel team

Optimally manage distributor pricing and rebates to generate maximum sustainable profits

Develop (and agree both internally and externally) the scorecard and the supporting annual business plan for each assigned Distributor.

Perform regular performance reviews with assigned distributors and implement corrective actions as need to deliver in-year plan

Support wider business objectives by participating or leading portions of projects as needed to enable delivery of the Industrial strategy.

Provide accurate forecasting to the demand planning process as required, specifically around potential wins/losses that could significantly impact demand.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree

5-10+ years of experience in B2B sales, management or marketing roles.

Proven experience in B2B Indirect channel management

Knowledge and experience in Industrial manufacturing, applications and products.

Experience developing and using corporate relationships to achieve growth.

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce and other sales related tools

Conduct one’s self in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, BP Requirements, BP values and behaviors and our HSSE goals as required in BP’s Code of Conduct

Must be at least 18 years of age; legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (i.e. H1B, TN, etc.) now or in the future

Valid Driver’s license

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $135K-$170K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.