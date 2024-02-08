Industrial Business Development Manager- National Distributors

Entity:Customers & Products
Distributors represent a significant route to market for our Industrial business. As we seek to build deeper, longer term relationships with our chosen Distributor partners, there is a global trend to larger more material partners in the channels & geographies in which they operate. The Distributor Business Development Manager is the key interface between the company and the Distributor and is passionate about building a business partnership philosophy of ‘sell through and market with.’ DBM will work directly with the largest Industrial Distributors in building distributor business in the US!
How much do we pay (Base)? $135K-$170K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This position is fully remote
Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management
