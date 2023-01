Job summary

Join our Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) Team and advance your career as an



Industrial Hygiene Advisor

(Egyptian nationalities only)

The role provide guidance, support and coaching regarding industrial hygiene issues and conducts workplace exposure assessments in support of OMS 3.4 and 4.6 and in conjunction with senior Industrial Hygiene (IH) professionals. The assessments are utilized to evaluate and recommend controls for health & safety exposure risks.

Supports on-going delivery of the site/ regional Industrial Hygiene program

In this role You will:

Support senior Industrial Hygiene (IH) staff and provide technical expertise to Team Leaders, Health Manager, Safety Advisors, Environmental Advisors, worksite and leadership teams on local IH Regulations, bp Operating Management System (OMS) conformance requirements and expectations on industrial hygiene issues and their potential impact on the business.

Assist in developing local policies or working instructions and procedures (by exception) and coordinate Industrial Hygiene aspects of the regional OMS.

Input into risk assessments and provide IH support to sites; at various stages of projects or operations, in modification of facilities in turn-around/shut down mode, and for routine or non-routine activities.

Assist in the planning and execution of workplace exposure assessments to evaluate health and safety exposure risks; and work with Operations in recommending practical controls with corrective action options.

Manage the input of IH sampling data into bp’s computer database and compiles, interpret and reports IH data, and track IH recommendations to closure.

Provide IH support for Emergency Response Incident Management and the Business Support Team.

Assist in IH and safety incident investigations and Root Cause Analysis.

Conduct site assessments and self-verification of IH compliance with applicable local Regulations and conformance with bp group standards.

Train HSE personnel (employees and contractors) on IH monitoring techniques, exposure controls, Personal Protective Equipment selection, and assists HSE staff development.

Participates in external IH committees, BP Networks (Group IH) and interacts with HSE&C central team IH and health professionals



What You will need to be successful: