This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

United Kingdom - Sunbury, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, India - Mumbai, Indonesia - Jakarta, Egypt - Cairo, Azerbaijan - Baku, Spain - Madrid, Germany - Berlin, United States of America - Texas - Houston, Poland - Kraków

Job summary

This is a global role and can be based in any location where there is a bp office. Responsible for providing guidance, support and coaching regarding industrial hygiene issues, conducting workplace exposure assessments to evaluate and recommend controls for health and safety exposure risks, and gathering information on the performance of businesses' industrial health compliance and management to support the ongoing delivery and efficiency of the industrial hygiene program.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Industrial Hygiene Programme Lead is responsible for providing technical leadership on central Industrial Hygiene programmes and initiatives in line with the HSE&C health and industrial hygiene strategy and industrial hygiene framework priorities and roadmap.

The Industrial Hygiene Programme Lead supports the development and implementation of harmonised Industrial Hygiene business processes, providing mentorship, guidance and coaching and support to businesses globally.

Supports also the effective utilisation of digital technology, systems and data to gain insights and target continuous improvements in Industrial Hygiene risk management.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide IH technical leadership of chemical risk management processes and oversight and support businesses globally on use of the CRM solution.

Lead on the deployment of the CRM solution globally.

Lead the CRM user forum and future development of CRM, coordinating the development of clear use cases with measures of impact and business value.

Develop a Chemical Risk Management proficiency framework and lead on development of CRM competency training packages with the central HSE&C learning team.

Lead on the set up of Role Management System which links MT&L training requirements with user proficiency assessment.

Support businesses globally in the development of chemical risk assessor capability in Operations and HSE&C roles.

Lead on the development of reporting functionality for CRM building in business requirements for reporting.

Act as Central Administrator Role for Chemwatch and Enablon Chemical Management System which make up the bp CRM Solution.

Develop into an SME on chemical risk management.

Maintain relationships with P&O Operations Discipline on CRM integration elements with the Control of Work programme.

Work with HSE&C digital and systems team and product vendors on product road-map

Support central Industrial Hygiene initiatives for consistent risk ranking of Industrial Hygiene risks in relation to HSE&C & other risk criteria.

Coordinate Industrial Hygiene programme monitoring, closely track user feedback and provide support.

Support central Industrial Hygiene initiatives for robust Industrial Hygiene exposure assessment practices, global Industrial Hygiene indicators on risk management control and low carbon initiatives and other risk-based centrally supported IH programmes.

Serve as an advocate for and raise transparency of Health, wellbeing and Industrial hygiene and their value to the business among business leaders’ line, managers, and employees. Support and facilitate the “culture of care.

Essential Experience:

Strong leadership and project management skills

Strong communication and influencing skills

Considerable experience of running and managing business H&IH plans or projects.

Experience and curiosity about digital systems and tools for Industrial Hygiene risk management

Experience of managing risk prioritization

Demonstrated experience in the development of policies and processes to address risks

Experience of providing relevant H&S training and coaching

Proactive individual with strong stakeholder leadership skills across stakeholder groups

Proven track record in advising and analyzing Industrial Hygiene performance delivery

Track record of taking innovative approaches, delivering novel technology solutions to technical challenges from concept through to commercial implementation.

A team player with strong networking, communication relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams and stakeholders

Work in partnership with the central HSE&C Health & Industrial Hygiene team and business industrial hygienists.

Demonstrable technical leadership, driving delivery of technical solutions across a range of technical programmes.

Ability to manage 3rd party contractual resources supporting central H&IH plans and projects.

Education and Qualifications:

A current occupational qualification which is recognized by the International Occupational Hygiene Society (IOHA) National NAR (National Accreditation Recognition) Scheme. Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses. We would expect the candidate to have proven experience working at Diploma Occupational Hygiene level.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Environment, Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, HSE, HSE data knowledge, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Influencing, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, People Management, Public Health, Risk Management, Safety, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.