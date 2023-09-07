Industrial Hygienist, North Sea and UK businesses

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing guidance, support and coaching regarding industrial hygiene issues, conducting workplace exposure assessments to evaluate and recommend controls for health and safety exposure risks, and gathering information on the performance of businesses' industrial health compliance and management to support the ongoing delivery and effectiveness of the industrial hygiene program.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing guidance, support and coaching regarding industrial hygiene issues, conducting workplace exposure assessments to evaluate and recommend controls for health and safety exposure risks, and gathering information on the performance of businesses' industrial health compliance and management to support the ongoing delivery and effectiveness of the industrial hygiene program.



Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight and support on industrial hygiene matters to all business and disciplines in the health hub and promote industrial hygiene in the business.

Support development and implementation of business-specific integrated health plans aligned with business/customer risk profile, regulatory & bp requirements, P&C health & wellbeing and P&O HSE&C health and industrial hygiene priorities.

Provide IH technical leadership of local response to global health incidents (eg. Pandemic) and IH emergency response preparedness. Develops and tests IH-related scenarios within the site/region emergency drills and exercises.

Act as an informed buyer and manage contracted services (aligned with central health contracts/ 3rd party service provision) for routine and IH emergency response preparedness.

Lead and/or provide oversight in the planning and execution of workplace exposure assessment of work-related health risks associated with chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic hazards and advises on suitable risk prevention or control measures and ongoing integrated risk management strategy.

Lead the implementation of global IH programmes and digital solutions locally eg. exposure monitoring, chemicals risk management and ongoing local ownership and oversight of these programmes. Maintain appropriate and accurate records within ethical and data protection boundaries.

Conduct a risk based self-verification and support central health assurance activity as planned.

Provide IH input into Contractor Management and procurement processes to coordinate and integrate bp health requirements and expectation

Apply standardized health reporting, performance management and quality improvement in line activity including local risk factors, KPIs and other local metrics; their integration into global bp health metrics for further aggregation, analysis, and learning.

Maintain relationships with relevant local health authorities, regulators, government agencies, advocacy groups and industry bodies. Identifies, monitors, and prioritizes IH aspects of emerging health issues and new and evolving IH legislation and/or bp standards.

Serve as an advocate for and raise visibility of Health, wellbeing and Industrial hygiene and their value to the business among business leaders’ line, managers, and employees. Support and facilitate the “culture of care.

Essential Education:

A current occupational qualification which is recognized by the International Occupational Hygiene Society (IOHA) National NAR (National Accreditation Recognition) Scheme. Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

We would expect the candidate to have proven experience working at Diploma Occupational Hygiene level.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Considerable experience of running and managing regions H&S plans.

Experience of managing risk prioritization.

Demonstrated experience in the development of policies and processes to address risks.

Experience of providing relevant H&S training and coaching.

Proactive individual with strong stakeholder management skills across regions.

Experience in Crisis management or operational response to incidents from an Industrial Hygienist perspective.

Proven track record in advising and analyzing HSE performance delivery.

Track record of taking innovative approaches, delivering novel technology solutions to technical challenges from concept trough to commercial implementation.

A team player with strong networking, communication relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams and stakeholders

Work in partnership with other members of UK Health Hub team including the North Sea industrial hygienist

Demonstrable technical leadership, driving delivery of technical solutions across a range of technical programmes.

Desirable Criteria:

Familiar with the energy sector including offshore.

Good command of UK regulatory health, safety and industrial hygiene requirements.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



