The Industrial Hygienist (IH) has the primary responsibility to:
Assure the Business Unit has industrial hygiene procedures and processes in place to reduce health related incidents and to provide continually reduced compliance risk. Assume the role of subject matter expert (SME) on selected industrial hygiene related practices and procedures as represented in the Manual of Safety Procedures (MOSP) A-C procedures as well as providing subject expertise in selected occupational health related governmental rules and regulations. Assist the Sr. Industrial Hygienist by coordinating IH equipment stocking/calibration management and day-to-day field sampling activities of Industrial Hygiene Technician (e.g. IH Technician contractor, summer intern and/or USW Safety Rep) Ensure emergency response exposure assessment field readiness (e.g. SAFER System Operation in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)) and performs complex industrial hygiene field exposure assessment projects.
Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sciences, industrial hygiene-specific degree preferred.
1+ experience preferred along with Occupational Health and Safety Technician (OHST) certification. On track to obtain CIH
Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare
