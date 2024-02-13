Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Industrial Hygienist (IH) has the primary responsibility to:

Assure the Business Unit has industrial hygiene procedures and processes in place to reduce health related incidents and to provide continually reduced compliance risk. Assume the role of subject matter expert (SME) on selected industrial hygiene related practices and procedures as represented in the Manual of Safety Procedures (MOSP) A-C procedures as well as providing subject expertise in selected occupational health related governmental rules and regulations. Assist the Sr. Industrial Hygienist by coordinating IH equipment stocking/calibration management and day-to-day field sampling activities of Industrial Hygiene Technician (e.g. IH Technician contractor, summer intern and/or USW Safety Rep) Ensure emergency response exposure assessment field readiness (e.g. SAFER System Operation in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC)) and performs complex industrial hygiene field exposure assessment projects.



Routine Responsibilities

Research IH BP and External requirements for SME assignments

Perform a Gap assessment on requirements versus current practice for SME assignments

Inform senior leadership on the any gaps in assigned SME areas and plan to address them

Build IH procedures and socialize the new requirements for assigned SME areas

Provide daily SME advice and influence users to stay in sync with requirements for assigned industrial hygiene related procedures and practices from the list below:

Benzene Practice

Hearing Conservation

Crystalline Silica

Hazard Communication / SDS Management System

Maintain Industrial Hygiene Exposure Database

Indoor Air Quality Assessments

Ergonomics Assessments

Heat / Cold Stress Assessments

Food Safety Guidelines

Fetal / Reproductive Hazard Assessments

Potable Water

Process Waters (Legionella)

Welding Fume Exposure Assessments

Safety Shower / Eyewash Evaluations

Nuclear Gauge Management (as Assistant to Radiation Safety Officer)

Provide Lockout steps (radiation surveys) on nuclear gauges

Implement IH Sampling Plan

Implement Complex Exposure Assessment Monitoring Projects

Participate on internal and external audits

Participate on health-related investigations



Credentials

Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in sciences, industrial hygiene-specific degree preferred.

1+ experience preferred along with Occupational Health and Safety Technician (OHST) certification. On track to obtain CIH



Professional Development:

Maintenance Turnaround Support

Working with a team of Health & Safety Advisors, supporting team objectives, with cross functional learning opportunities.



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.