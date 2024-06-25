Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



The Cherry Point Refinery is excited to welcome an Industrial Hygienist to our Health & Safety Team. As an Industrial Hygienist at Cherry Point, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills to a diverse array of health and hygiene topics. All aspects of anticipating, recognizing, evaluating, and recommending controls for health hazards will be explored in this role. Apply your education, experience, and enthusiasm to a fast paced and exciting work environment that is poised to support your journey as an Industrial Hygienist.



Work collaboratively with all personnel onsite to anticipate, recognize, evaluate and control risks to health and safety.

Evaluate and advise site personnel including operations, maintenance, safety, projects, engineering, and contractors on conditions that may have health impacts during routine work, projects, and turnaround activities.

Work collaboratively with the Senior Industrial Hygienist to deliver routine and specialized sampling plans in alignment with site health risks, regulatory requirements, and employee requests. Use approved methods for the collection and analysis of all samples.

Serve as a site Assistant Radiation Safety Officer.

Develop skills and serve as a subject matter expert for assigned industrial hygiene programs such as asbestos, lead, silica, benzene, noise, ventilation, respiratory protection, IAQ, and ergonomics.

Develop and deliver training on industrial hygiene topics to all levels of the organization.

Develop new IH programs, where needed, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and/or internal BP initiatives as well as ensuring sustained compliance within existing IH expectations.

Participate as a member of the Incident Management Team (IMT).

Obtain and maintain AHERA Building Inspector and Washington State Asbestos Worker Certifications.



Minimum of 1-5 years of industrial hygiene experience in oil/gas, chemicals, or a heavy industrial environment. Applicable internship experience will be counted towards your experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Hygiene, or closely related field.

Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) designation, or on a career pathway to obtaining CIH within 4 years.

Strong interpersonal skills with a demonstrated record of effectively working across teams to build trust, support, and commitment.

Physical ability to handle the demands of the job with or without accommodation. This will include climbing stairs and ladders, carrying items that weigh 25 pounds or more, standing or walking on your feet for an extended period, work at heights, and in confined spaces.

Ability to obtain a Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) prior to start date.



You will work within the Health & Safety Team, at Cherry Point Refinery to collaborate and support the broader refinery population. The Health & Safety team has a broad range of professionals trained and accountable to deliver occupational safety, industrial hygiene, contractor safety, occupational health, and wellness programs to support the safety, health, and wellbeing of everyone who works at Cherry Point Refinery.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000 - $148,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



