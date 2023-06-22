Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Industrial Indirect Business Development Manager is a key member of the Indirect Industrial team responsible for developing and improving the indirect offer to global industrial distributors, creating and refining distributors’ offers and services to industrial customers. They will support the creation of a global technical helpdesk that will help the global industrial distributors network, and they will also help to establish ways of working with sales agency model. The role is accountable for supporting the growth of the industrial business globally, with a special focus on key focus Industrial markets.

Provide support to develop a consistent and standard global offer to indirect channel partners. Offer must contain service level agreement, rebate model, technical and marketing support to channel partners, portfolio requirements, pricing mechanism, website and digital support for promotions and order management, technical and value selling trainings.

Help to refine distributors offer to existing and prospective industrial customers. This would include playing a role in improving the presentation of portfolio (showpad), product trial mechanisms and best practice sharing, inventory management etc.

Help to establish ways of working for scaling up sales agency model within industrial channel.

Help to establish a digital center of expertise for global technical support to indirect channel partners and end customers of industrial channel.

Support business development pipeline of potential distribution partners in the emerging markets

Support Industrial Indirect Business Development Director with growing global indirect industrial sales volume and margin.

Be part of a team of diverse global route to market experts.

Work in harmony with industrial sales directors from each geography and functional leaders, with a special focus on Europe.

Pricing mechanisms within DOA

Alignment on distributor selection and management with sales director

Financial performance of channel; Volume and gross margin

Agency management

Minimum BA/BS Graduate, an MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

Proven track record of indirect channel management

Proven track record of indirect offer development and implementation

Excellent communication skills with diverse stakeholders from each geography, with a special focus on Europe

Experience working in a global diverse team across a large geographic footprint

Understanding of go-to-market strategies

Wider business and cross-cultural experience would be a significant benefit

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of B2B global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



