The Industrial Indirect Business Development Specialist is a key member of the Indirect Industrial team responsible for creating and refining distributors’ offers and services solutions to industrial customers. The role is accountable for supporting the growth of the industrial business globally, with a special focus on key focus Industrial markets. Industrial Indirect Business Development Specialist will provide support to develop a consistent and standard global offer to indirect channel partners, including service level agreement, rebate model, technical and marketing support to channel partners, portfolio requirements, pricing mechanism, website and digital support for promotions and order management, technical and value selling trainings.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.