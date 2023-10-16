Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



• As part of the Castrol Americas Sales and Marketing organization, the Industrial Offer Execution Specialist role will apply our proprietary software platform, Turfview, to extract data and implement the programs which are part of the Distributor Offer.• You will advocate for the implementation of Turfview, manage the start to finish implementation process, follow up with distributors with on-boarding issues, maintain data flow, and drive value within the organization.



Implement Turfview offers that enrollment unlocks, enablement of the automated Customer Specific Rebate process, ensure Turfview data accuracy, and actively recommend improvements to the program and processes surrounding the tool.

You will work hand in hand with the Digital Product Specialist, Distributor Strategy Manager, and the Distributor Learning and Capability Manager roles to ensure that the Turfview platform and its outputs are utilized to drive a Best in Class distributor offer and to assist our sales team in performance management tasks.

The insights and capabilities of the program are critical to the success of both our distributors and sales team. This enables our Distribution strategy and more effectively manage our portfolio of Indirect business while realizing our growth aspirations.

Become proficient at Turfview and be able to communicate the features, benefits, and functionality of the program to both internal and external stakeholders

Coordinate with the team to recommend and drive enhancements to Turfview with the Global Turfview BI Team as decided by business necessity and customer feedback and insights

Roll out Turfview on-boarding instructions and review Spec files with Distributor partners to detail the process necessary to adopt Turfview into their businesses

Run test files and send feedback accordingly to the distributor to resolve errors

Create and manage timelines, achievements, activities, and deliverables to ensure a timely implementation

Advocate for Turfview and become subject matter authority on using the tool for the Industrial Channel

Be able to articulate the benefits and programs that Turfview unlocks such as the PRIDE program, Distributor growth and behaviors incentives, and automated rebates

Use data to create, manage, and process customer specific rebates by SKU and end customer

Coordinate with Digital Project Specialist to ensure that all features of Turfview are functional and working properly

Work with third party vendors and Castrol Distributor Strategy & Capability Manager to enable sales incentive program

Ensure integrity of data feeding the IMI and ultimately driving the P.R.I.D.E. program

Compile reports on user participation rates /rewards to deliver to business

Review and address issues related to exception reports as identified through routine reports

Assemble data to support submission of funding requests on a quarterly basis to reconcile reward allocations

Ensure subsector codes are assigned to correct business lines

Track account float with vendor to ensure reward redemption is properly funded

Troubleshoot functionality issues with internal/external stakeholders to ensure consistent delivery of program

Requirements

Experience with POS (Point of Sale) software

Data analysis experience- Excel, PowerBI (preferred)

Rigorous process and project management skills to drive project completion

Cross functional and problem-solving skills necessary to coordinate internal and external stakeholders and resources

Detail oriented with a commitment to data integrity and customer promise fulfillment

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Salary Range: $95,000 - $177,000 *Please note the pay range listed is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.