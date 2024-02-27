Industrial Product & Channel Activation Manager - TUCA

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

To develop and implement marketing programmes, product and customer offers in the Industrial direct & indirect channel with a sharp focus on having a strong impact on volume, turnover and gross margin delivery.

This involves adopting and adapting global offers, leveraging local customer insights to drive innovation, managing the Industrial product portfolio; all in order to serve strategical objectives of the TUCA market in the Industrial space.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

About Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

www.castrol.com.tr

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Manages TUCA industrial product portfolio in line with the TUCA strategical ambitions, local needs within global guardrails; identify gaps, launch new products, identify simplification opportunities and improvement areas.

Generates and uses customer insights to develop and deploys appealing customer offers for both Direct and Indirect channels to enable sustainable growth in Industrial space.

Supports the development of a global product innovation pipeline plan working closely with global and cross functional teams reflecting local needs.

Develops yearly space and channel marketing plans by incorporating key projects in the year & managed marketing resources (incl. budget) and evaluates the impact and effectiveness of the activities.

Works in close collaboration with Direct and Indirect Sales Teams, co-owns business delivery with sales and strives for perfect channel activations in both channels.

Develops and deploys lead generation initiatives; attending trade fairs/industry events and/or using automated digital lead generation tools

Champions Industrial in the company; fosters learning culture and develops expertise of others he/she works with



Education & Experience:

University degree in Engineering / Marketing or related discipline

7+ years of working experience in the Industrial space

Experience in B2B Marketing. Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Skills & Competencies

Market Understanding - Mastery

Generating and Applying Customer Insights - Expert

Translating marketing strategy into marketing plans - Skilful

Performance Monitoring - Expert

Product Portfolio Management – Expert

Offer Development and Deployment - Expert



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



