Industrial Product & Communication Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The role will implement the product & category strategy for Castrol Industrial in the United States and Canada. This role will actively manage product life cycle and administration to ensure a focused & profitable portfolio. This role also manages communications in the specified market to deliver market objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin targets across strategic products

Key Accountabilities

Translate global product & communications plan and choices in the local marketing plans.

Contribute local knowledge and insight to global product category strategies for Industrial business.

Manage product portfolio and create new product launch plans in market for near and long term delivery of business targets.

Develop and activate product communication via both Online and Offline channels.

Ensure that communication to customers & distributors are on brand strategy and stay in sync with communications guidelines.

Manage the Streamline / Fusion / ODIMS (Offer Development and Innovation Management System) systems for the market.

Maintain Product data sheets and Lubricants Oracle.

Work within pricing framework established for each product to maintain premiumization.

Embedding product plans into S&OP process to plan, implement and review product launches and measure product category performance.

Accountable for the allocation of Communication ASP in conjunction with the Marketing Manager.

Supports Marketing Manager with Sales Leadership on key product activation programmes.

Accountable to develop and implement the pricing agenda for the country for focus products.

Accountable for gathering customer insights and competitive intelligence and dissemination of marketing information for aiding business decisions.

Adhere to Castrol ODI and OMS product management processes.

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent experience. Looking for either a Marketing degree or equivalent experience with background/experience in technical products, or a degree in Chemistry or Engineering with a background in Industrial applications.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5 + years marketing experience

Substantial experience in marketing activation and product management

Significant experience in disciplined product campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Good knowledge of Industrial business, brands, and operational environments

Good Product management and project management skills

Strong networking skills – within & outside business

Strong communication and presentation skills

Personal values aligned with that of BP

Good understanding of technical products

How much do we pay (Base)?

$100,000 - $186,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html.

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

