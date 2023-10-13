Industrial Product & Communication Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

The role will execute the product & communication strategy for Industrial business in the India market. This role actively manages the communication and customer engagement agenda. This role also manages the product portfolio to deliver marketing objectives and support delivery of volume, turnover and gross margin for the business.



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Distributor Business Manager based at Bangalore at details mentioned below.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and roll out marketing communications via online and offline channels.

Identify and activate new opportunities to engage prospective customers.

Lead Castrol’s participation in industry exhibitions and other events.

Share market insights from India with the relevant global stakeholders to support development of products, offers and communications pipeline.

Support product mix improvement through product portfolio and communication actions

Accountable for managing Streamline / Fusion / ODIMS and other processes for the market.

Accountable for the allocation and utilization of the ASP in conjunction with the Marketing Manager

Accountable for gathering customer insights and competitive intelligence and dissemination of marketing information for aiding business decision.

Adhere to Castrol ODI and OMS product management process.

Work closely with country and global stakeholders for effective execution of marketing plans

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities):

Education

University degree in Marketing or related discipline and/or relevant professional experience

Experience

5+ years total work experience with 2 years marketing experience

Strong understanding of the buying behaviour of B2B businesses, including drivers and pain points

Good project management skills

Strong communication and presentation skills

Experience of working with agencies

Skills & Competencies

Product Management – Skillful

Project Management – Expert

Stakeholder Management – Expert

Market understanding – Skilful



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Communication, Industry Knowledge, Product Communications, Product Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.