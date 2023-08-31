Industrial Sales Manager - Japan

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for developing and implementing the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, whilst assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Description:

What You Will Deliver

You will lead the local sales teams with supports from resources in Industrial Marketing, Technology, Distributor offer and Global Account Management teams to deliver, financial and HSSE objectives

To lead strategic direction that drives long term, sustainable growth and runs the relationship between Castrol/BP and it’s manufacturing customers.

To drive Volume, NSV, GM with effective implementation of Global Industrial Strategy.

Develop and implement prospect pipelines to drive growth.

Drive Key strategic agenda of reinvent bp, Castrol and Industrial business by collaborating with internal and external stakeholders

Managing of resources (People, ASP, Capex, Trade Loan etc) for Japan Industrial in line with strategic priorities

Maintaining of high level relationships with key strategic partners.

Route to Market decisions and execution.

Develop people succession plans by building a talent pipeline, growing leadership capability and technical expertise, establishing a culture of excellence and dedication.

Encourage and energize people to deliver business performance by implementing the key elements of the people agenda including Talent & Performance Management, Capability Development and Strategic Resourcing

To be accountable for safety & compliance agenda such as road safety for sales staff.

What You Will Bring

Rich sales management experience with P/L accountability, preferably in B2B, handling large markets with diverse businesses & cultures.

Positive relationship and familiarity with Japanese manufacturing customers especially in Auto & Machine Manufacturing sectors would be a significant advantage.

Lubricants sales experience would be an advantage.

Should have a well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans.

Experience of dealing with multiple senior stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals

Experience of leading and implementing business transformation projects and advantage



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



