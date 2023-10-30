Industrial Sales Manager - Midwest

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Industrial Regional Sales Manager leads a team of area sales managers and is accountable for the delivery of all Division sales objectives vs. plan including gross profit, net turnover, and volume, within a direct and distributor portfolio. The Industrial Region Manager must demonstrate safety leadership, provide ongoing coaching and capability development of sales personnel in the Region, and build relationships with key customers to deliver growth objectives.



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could chip in to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrate Safety Leadership and ensure HSSE excellence is achieved & maintained.

Ensure staff compliance on all license to operate (LTO) requirements such as HSSE, OMS, Ethics and Compliance, etc.

Lead, develop, train and manage a team of Sales Reps, (6-11 direct reports).

Develop sales and consultative competencies of direct reports to improve upon their capabilities in current and future roles within BP.

Lead sales team and influence distributors to achieve optimal coverage of geographic sales Division.

Drive the sales team to achieve planned financial performance for the Division.

Manage the regional sales pipeline to ensure appropriate sales activity level and proper balance between sales and service.

Assist Sales Reps in closing significant customer deals.

Manage within budget to control cost, while delivering sustainable business growth.

Effectively manage customer pricing and distributor rebates to generate maximum sustainable profits.

Lead the execution of a growth strategy in the Region with short term and long term growth objectives.

Develop and maintain key customer and distributor relationships.

Utilize distributor offers to access funds to accelerate sales growth in the distribution channel.

Support wider business objectives by participating or leading portions of projects as needed to enable delivery of the Industrial strategy.

Provide accurate forecasting as required, specifically around potential wins/losses that can significantly impact demand.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree, preferably in engineering or technical

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience in B2B sales, management or marketing roles.

Knowledge and experience in Industrial manufacturing, applications and products.

Experience developing and using corporate relationships to achieve growth.

2+ years of people management experience desired.

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Saleforce and other sales related tools

Conduct one’s self in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, BP Requirements, BP values and behaviors and our HSSE goals as required in BP’s Code of Conduct with emphasis on Safety, Courage, One-Team, Respect, and Excellence

Must be at least 18 years of age; legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (i.e. H1B, TN, etc.) now or in the future

Valid Driver’s license

Desirable Criteria

Business Partnering, consultative, selling and negotiations skills

Prospecting experience with a Hunter approach, ability to manage pipelines

Knowledge and understanding of digital terminology

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability – energy savings, water reuse

Sales coaching and management

Customer Relationship Management

Value proposition development & engagement

Sector, Market, Competitor Understanding

How much do we pay? $129,000-$239,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.