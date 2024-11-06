Industrial Sales Manager – North and East

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

Why join our team?

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and

thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Industrial Sales Manager – North and East based at Delhi and details mentioned below.

Let me tell you about the role

The Industrial Sales Manager leads two regions and a team of Regional Managers, Distributor Managers, Key Account Managers, Business DevelopmManagers,rs , Distributors and a third party Feet on Street team to deliver the sales strategy and performance targets for Industrial channel.

This position is a leadership role and an integral part of the Industrial leadership team bringing in thought leadership and strategic direction to shape the Industrial business in India.

The role is accountable for delivery of all sales performance targets across the two regions including Volume, Turnover, Margins & Credit Management along with building the distributor and sales capability across the regions. It will also look at customer acquisition in core sectors like Auto and Ancillaries (Tier 1&2) , Metal, Machine Manufacturing in addition to other growth sectors like Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Space (ISRO), Vendors of ISRO, EVs, Large Government sectors, etc. The role also includes business development activities with large customers and growing topline through step out activities like growing through in-organics and OEMs.

The post holder must demonstrate deep understanding of direct and distributor led business , strong commercial acumen, capacity to lead a diverse team & manage senior stakeholder engagement within and outside the organization across functional lines to deliver revenue, market share and volume growth in the defined geography. He / she should focus on building a high-performance team, developing a strong talent pipeline and a vibrant org culture in the region.

What you will deliver

Accountable for business goals (i.e. achievement of the volume, value, GM, cost and Net Contribution) targets for the Industrial business across two regions

Responsible for growing both direct and indirect portfolio through large customer acquisitions and distributor performance management for the assigned geography

Build and convert high volume customer opportunities independently with the help of cross team collaborations

Identify white spaces and organic/inorganic opportunities to drive topline growth

Lead high level senior relationships with key Industrial distributors and Industrial direct customers.

Establish relationship with Machine Tool Manufacturer (MTM) OEMs and play an integral role in facilitating OEM approvals

Monitor aggregated Plans, Prospecting and Conversion Strategy implementation vs agreed Performance Indicators and make interventions as necessary

Should be adept at managing and reviewing sales pipeline via Salesforce

Lead the development and embedding of the best-in-class Key account Management & Distributor Management processes and capability across the regions by continuously benchmarking our policies and processes with the industry.

Engage with cross functional stakeholders esp.Supply Chain , Customer Excellence , Marketing and Finance to deliver on business goals

Improve and deliver customer experience through superior engagement, service and quality in targeted sectors and customer groups continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations

Making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Implementing key in country & global strategy catering to Industrial segments driving focused products and creating access to new industrial segments & clusters.

Demonstrate a passion for Customer Centricity and improve service levels

Lead, coach and empower Sales team to achieve the targeted performance metrics on the implementation of the account Plans and the prospecting Strategy through joint visits and senior relationship management.

Inspire and energize people to deliver business performance by implementing the key elements of the people agenda including Talent & Performance Management, Capability

Develop channel succession plans by building a robust talent pipeline, growing leadership capability and technical expertise, establishing a culture of excellence and dedication and embedding BP’s Diversity & Inclusion agenda.

Crucial experience and qualifications

Education and Experience : University Graduate (Engineering/Technical in Mechanical / Automobile/Chemical/ Production with experience of 12-15 years in Sales and Marketing in leadership roles, preferably across geographies.

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential

Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role

Strong People Management and Leadership experience is crucial

Fluency in English and one regional language is essential.

Desirable

Lubricants experience and background in sales and/or marketing roles

Relevant experience of the local market including relevant legislative and regulatory knowledge

Skills and Competencies:

Industrial technical knowhow

People Management and Talent development

Products & Services Knowledge, Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management.

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Analytical rigor, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management,

Strategic direction/short-long range planning- Skilful

Team Leadership and Development- Mastery

Commercial acumen-Mastery

Stakeholder engagement-Skilful

Technical Expertise - Skilful

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



