Industrial Sales Manager - South East

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The Industrial Sales Manager role is responsible for managing the sales team to achieve assigned sales goals through the delivery of Industrial strategy and financial performance targets within the assigned geography / sector. The role is accountable for delivery of industrial objectives in the assigned geography / sector including Volume, Turnover, Cash and Overdue through their team

The role supports the development and implementation of long- and short-term strategies and customer / distributor retention and growth programs

Key Accountabilities:

Plans and manages delivery of Industrial sales activities, driving business to improve profitable growth of brands with a focus on premium products, and sharing best practice across the teams.

Implements the Industrial strategy for the geography / sector by translating it into clear plans at both team and individual level. Support strategy development activities to serve sustainable long term

Deliver assigned financial performance targets including Volume, Turnover, Cash and Overdue

Deliver regional HSSE performance targets including SVAR, LOPC, DAFWC, RIF and ensure safety is the number one priority for team members across all activities.

Implements strategic business plans to support Industrial sales operations, using market insights, and works collaboratively to secure financial approval for deals.

Lead, mentor, motivate and manage reporting sales team members to achieve the targeted performance metrics & scorecard items as per Annual Business Plans, and conduct regular business reviews with them to support its delivery as well as improvement in team capabilities

Actively tracks, contacts and develops existing and potential accounts, and builds partnerships and relationships with large customers / distributors to improve value for both parties.

Takes responsibility for the management and growth of distributor and customers’ volume and supports negotiations with customers / distributors and suppliers to optimize costs and improve viability and profitability of new offers, re-negotiating where necessary.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in the region comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

About You:

Minimum Graduate in Engineering / Science with a business degree preferred

At least 12 years of strong B2B sales management experience with a sound understanding of the Industrial Lubricants Market

Experience of having managed sales teams

Skills & Competencies

Account strategy & business planning – Mastery

Negotiating Value – Mastery

Sector, Market & Competitor understanding – Mastery

Customer relationship management – Expert

Sales coaching – Expert

Internal functional navigation in service of the customers – Expert

Industrial Offer and Product knowledge - Skillful

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)? $131,000 - $243,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.