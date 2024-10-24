This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Industrial Sales Team Lead - West based at Pune and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role:

The Industrial Sales Team lead role is responsible for leading a sales team to achieve assigned sales goals through the delivery of Industrial strategy and financial performance targets within the assigned geography.

The role is accountable for delivery of industrial objectives in the assigned geography including Volume, Turnover and Overdue through their team

What you will deliver

The purpose of this role is to ensure profitable Sales growth by :-

Deliver assigned financial performance targets including Volume, Turnover, Cash and Overdue

Deliver regional HSSE performance targets including SVAR, LOPC, DAFWC, RIF and ensure safety is the number one priority for team members across all activities.

Plans and leads delivery of Industrial sales activities, driving business to maximise profitable growth of brands with a focus on premium products, and sharing best practice across the teams.

Implements the Industrial strategy for the geography / sector by translating it into clear plans at both team and individual level.

Lead, mentor, empower and lead reporting sales team members to achieve the targeted performance metrics & scorecard items as per Annual Business Plans, and conduct regular business reviews with them to supits it’s delivery

Actively tracks, contacts and develops existing and potential accounts, and builds partnerships and relationships with large customers / distributors to improve value for both parties.

Takes ownership for the management and growth of distributor and customers’ volume

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in region comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization.

Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

The job holder will lead a team of sales members. The job holder will be responsible of Industrial business across the assigned geography and lead input and output for planning purposes eg. LBM Demand, Vulnerability and Opportunity Planning; Industrial direct Prospecting Plan; Strategic Accounts Plans ;Distributor Business Plan

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education:

University Graduate (Engineering/Technical in Mechanical / Automobile/Chemical/ Production/

Electrical is preferred) with a post graduate qualification in management from a reputed Institute.

At least 8 years of strong B2B sales management experience with a sound understanding of the Industrial Lubricants Market

Experience of having managed sales teams will be preferred

The Job requires 10-12 days of travel outside base location.

Skills & Competencies

Account strategy & business planning – Expert

Negotiating Value – Expert

Sector, Market & Competitor understanding – Expert

Customer relationship management – Expert

Sales coaching – Skillful

Industrial Offer and Product knowledge - Expert

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



