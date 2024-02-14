Industrial Sales - Wind

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

The primary purpose is to develop or establish profitable, mutually beneficial strategic relationships with Wind Aftermarket Owners and independent service providers. The individual will also research and develop customers in the Wind portfolio and support the OEM business where necessary. The job holder will require an in depth understanding and knowledge of developing strategic accounts and be able to apply this in a B2B context. Strong sales and marketing background with preferably experience in current product areas: Lubricants, energy, and Industrial services. Job holder must be a self-starter, creative problem solver and self-managed to meet the requirements of the role.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage and develop a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects.

Manage customer cost to serve.

Develop and integrate customer value propositions.

Support Wind OEM and develop opportunities for field trials for OEM approvals.

Work with individual wind farms and their regional and site managers to understand the Castrol offerings and OEM approvals.

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of customer organization.

Ownership of regular customer reviews

Engage in accurate demand forecasting.

Support Finance for credit and cash collection

Support business development plans

Apply technical knowledge in support of product applications; familiarity with lubrication fundamentals and oil analysis is a plus

Implement sophisticated value selling techniques to improve value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.

Effectively use customer relationship management tools (Salesforce) to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization

Role Requirements:

Education: Bachelor’s degree preferred; technical or hands-on experience also valuable

Minimum of 3 years Renewable sales/service experience, preferably in Wind

Products and Services Knowledge, Prospect and Pipeline Management, Consulting and Selling Skills, Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value, Sales Force

: Products and Services Knowledge, Prospect and Pipeline Management, Consulting and Selling Skills, Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value, Sales Force 2-4 Years minimum in the Wind Industry

Strong Sales and Marketing background at a strategic level

Ability to be a self-starter, confident in communication, adaptable and a proficient negotiator.

Excellent influencing skills with a particular strength in encouraging effective win/win relationships.

Effective experience in sophisticated account management

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $115K- $140K



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.